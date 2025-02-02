In-An-Out welcomes Luka Doncic to California taking shot at $4 B rival chain

California's fast food chain In-An-Out welcomed Luka Doncic to the state while taking a shot at its competitor, Whataburger. The story started on Saturday with NBA insider Shams Charania's tweet regarding a trade involving Doncic and Anthony Davis.

Charania reported that the Dallas Mavericks traded Doncic to the LA Lakers for the ten-time All-Star. In-An-Out welcomed Doncic on X:

"Welcome to California Luka Doncic. In-N-Out is better than Whataburger."

According to Forbes, Whataburger is worth $4 billion and is among the biggest fast-food chains in the U.S.A.

In-An-Out and Whataburger have long been rivals in Texas. Whataburger originated from Texas and has a loyal fanbase in the region, however, In-An-Out arguably rules the LA region with its own set of loyal fans.

Furthermore, In-An-Out poked fun at Dallas through another post on X:

"Only thing you'll miss about Dallas is no the state tax. California taxes aren't too fun."

Doncic was having an incredible run with the Mavs this season. He is averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game and now would bring that stat line to the Lakers nations.

NBA fans join the In-An-Out vs. Whataburger debate after the fast food chain welcomed Luka Doncic

Fans online joined the In-An-Out vs. Whataburger debate, which started with the fast food chain welcoming Luka Doncic to California. The fans expressed their opinions on the two fast-food chains, with some even trolling the new Lakers star for his fitness issues.

One fan made a bet that Doncic went to In-An-Out in Dallas as Whataburger did not meet his standards.

"Bet he went to In n Out in Dallas because Whataburger sucks."

Other fans joined the bandwagon and expressed their thoughts on the subject.

"Whataburger was so good, it literally got him traded," a fan tweeted.

"Luka’s about to experience the In-N-Out hype firsthand, guaranteed!" Another fan tweeted.

"He better be getting no bread on that double double animal style," another fan tweeted.

Another set of fans showed concerns over Doncic's weight issues.

"Nahh, don’t do this fam. Y'all see what happened to Zion. We don’t need that," a fan tweeted.

"He's already 270. Y'all need to relax," another fan tweeted.

According to ESPN, Doncic is still out with a calf injury, and it may be a while before fans see him don the purple and gold colors.

