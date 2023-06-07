"In the Bahamas?"- Chris Paul was stunned to see the 'Banana Boat' meme go viral back in 2015

Chris Paul, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony's "Banana Boat Crew" nickname went viral out of nowhere in 2015. The four NBA legends were vacationing together in the 2015 offseason in the Bahamas. Paul, LeBron and Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, were captured riding around on the banana-shaped boat.

Anthony wasn't in the frame of the picture that went viral. Melo did join the crew later, though. That's why he is often mentioned in the banana-boat memes. During an appearance on "The Pivot" podcast, Chris Paul reflected on the viral meme and image, saying:

"We knew paparazzi existed. But in the Bahamas? We was like six hours out on a boat in the Bahamas, on vacation... Melo showed up late to the boat that's why he wasn't on that banana boat, he was late. But man, that's crazy what it turned into."

The pictures went viral and turned into a meme online, dominating that offseason. The banana boat memes get mentioned even after seven years. Snapchat, a social media platform, even made a filter showing LeBron, D-Wade, CP3 and Melo's animated sketches riding on a banana boat.

The four legends have had a close bond since high school and college. LeBron James, Dwayne Wade and Carmelo Anthony were in the same draft class (2003). Meanwhile, Chris Paul entered the league in 2005 but was in the same high school class as LeBron.

The quartet had spent plenty of time in the Team USA camp during the 2006 FIBA championship, where they developed their relationship further. The group of NBA legends is still referred to as the "Banana Boat Crew."

Chris Paul and the "Banana Boat Crew" are one of the most close-knit NBA groups

The NBA is dominated by rivalries, especially among superstars from every team. The "Banana Boat Crew" was no different. LeBron James, Dwayne Wade, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony were all alphas on their respective teams at one stage.

They also competed against each other at some point in their careers. However, their bond and mutual respect never faded away. LeBron even teamed up with Wade in Miami and Melo with the Lakers.

All four stars have shown tremendous support to each other. They've attended crucial games of each other's respective careers, like LeBron, CP3 and Melo showing up to D-Wade's farewell game, to James attending one of Paul's games in his debut NBA Finals appearance and more.

