"In certain ways FIBA might be tougher" - EuroBasket star Lauri Markkanen reveals why scoring in the NBA is easier than Europe 

Throughout the EuroBasket 2025 tournament, Lauri Markkanen has been on fire, leading Finland on an impressive run that sees the team on the verge of reaching the finals.

Averaging 24.7 points per game, during an appearance on Drafteados, Markkanen explained that, in certain ways, scoring in FIBA is tougher than the NBA.

"I think there's both sides to it," Markkanen said. "The NBA has the best players in the world in every team and games are longer so you have more time to score points and stuff.

"Of course there is rules that make the NBA easier for that which is the defensive three second rule or the not tipping the ball on the top of the rim which pisses me off here. ... I think there's both sides to it ... I think in certain ways FIBA might be tougher for sure."

Since 1935, Finland's best result is a fifth-place finish in the 1967 EuroBasket tournament, which the country hosted. If they win against Germany on Friday, the country will reach the EuroBasket final for the first time.

Lauri Markkanen explains how EuroBasket helps prepare for the NBA season ahead

During his Drafteados appearance, Lauri Markkanen said that playing for the national team helps him enter the NBA season in shape and ready to go.

"I think the national team and EuroBasket has always pushed me to be in the best shape possible," Markkanen said.

"You play competitive basketball throughout the summer and you're mentally in that zone of playing really high level basketball against the best players in the world and it kind of leads right into the NBA training camp and [you] kind of get a head start, so obviously big expectations for the NBA season as well."

Over 47 games last season, Markkanen averaged 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game on 42.3% from the field. The Jazz finished with the worst record, winning just 17 of their 65 games.

With Markkanen healthy, only time will tell how the team's 2025-26 campaign plays out.

