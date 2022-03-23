"In general, I don’t like the guy on the below-.500 team getting a first or second team" - Bill Simmons on which All-NBA team LeBron James could end up at

Bill Simmons has provided his take on which all-NBA team LeBron James could end up at.

The 37-year-old James is having an amazing season with the struggling LA Lakers. He is currently the leading scorer this season, averaging 30.0 points per game, ahead of Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

"The King" has accomplished the same at the age 37 and in his 19th NBA season, which makes it even more impressive. However, does his performance warrant a place in the first or second All-NBA team at the end of the season?

In an episode of The Bill Simmons podcast, Simmons believes James should only make the All-NBA Third team. The podcast host noted that the Lakers' overall record could impact James' standing in the voting process.

"In general, I don't like the guy on the below-.500 team getting a first or second team unless he’s just had an amazing season," Simmons said.

"If DeRozan is forward, this gets really complicated because then LeBron has to go to the third team, which will cause probably a riot. I actually think we might have rioting if LeBron is third team All-NBA," Simmons added.

If James wins the scoring title over Embiid and Antetokounmpo, it's safe to say he'll probably be a first-team All-NBA. It could be him and Antetokounmpo at both forward positions, but Jayson Tatum could change all that.

For the first time in a long while, the race for the NBA championship is wide open, as well as the MVP award. It also makes it difficult to determine the best 15 players in the league this season. Embiid and Nikola Jokic are once again in the MVP race, while Antetokounmpo is having a better season than in his two MVP-winning campaigns.

James was voted second team All-NBA last season, but he's playing much better this year. DeRozan has been great for the Chicago Bulls, while Ja Morant is having a breakout season. Luka Doncic has also forced his way into the MVP conversation, while Devin Booker has carried the Phoenix Suns in the absence of Chris Paul.

LeBron James gunning for NBA scoring title

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers

With the LA Lakers possibly a first-round playoff exit, at best, this season, LeBron James has his sight focused on a more individual accomplishment. After passing Karl Malone for second place in the NBA's all-time scoring list, James could become the oldest player to lead the league in scoring.

Currently averaging 30.0 points per game, James is ahead of Embiid and Antetokounmpo in the race for the scoring title. With less than three weeks left in the regular season, James has a chance to make history and boost his GOAT credentials.

The current record for the oldest player to win a scoring title is owned by Michael Jordan. He led the league in scoring in 1997-98 at the age of 35, averaging 28.7 points per game.

