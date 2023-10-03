In latest edition of ‘NBA Twitter doesn’t miss’, fan spots Deandre Ayton unfollowing $200 million worth superstar

Deandre Ayton was a key piece of the Damian Lillard trade to Milwaukee. With the big man eager to turn the page and begin the 'DominAyton Era' in Portland, it sounds as though he's closing the door behind him on his former teammates. As astute fans were quick to notice, in the wake of Ayton's trade to Portland, the former Suns big man has unfollowed his former teammates.

While Kevin Durant, who is worth an estimated $200 million, and Devin Booker, who is viewed by many as the future of the Suns, still follow Ayton, the center no longer follows either.

The situation comes ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season tipping off and on the heels of Ayton being viewed as the odd man out in Phoenix. Two seasons ago, in the second round of the playoffs, Deandre Ayton was benched late in games by then-coach Monty Williams.

By the time the 2022-23 NBA season started, Ayton hadn't spoken to Williams, starting last season with a concerning note for fans. After the Suns came up short in the playoffs last season, and Deandre Ayton underperforming by most standards, the team parted ways with Williams.

Many believed that the Suns would try to run things back with Ayton once more. However, when the opportunity to trade for Jusuf Nurkic arose, the Suns front office sent the 25-year-old to Portland.

Ahead of the 2023-24 season, it seems as though there's no love lost between Deandre Ayton and his former teammates. Check out the screenshot below.

Looking at Deandre Ayton's newfound competitive drive heading into the 2023-24 season

As teams gear up for the 2023-24 NBA season, Deandre Ayton is eager to change the narrative that he is too passive of a player. As fans, who watched the FIBA World Cup, saw over the offseason, Ayton was a vocal leader for Bahamas.

Fresh off the impressive showing in the FIBA World Cup, Ayton is eager to thrive with the Blazers, now that he's with an organization that he believes is behind him 100%. Speaking to media members recently ahead of the NBA preseason, Ayton said:

“I told the guys this summer that I’ll be changing the narrative. I’m in an organization that wants me and wants me to succeed. It’s a lot more passion when you feel that mentally and you’re seeing that physically as well. It’ll be a lot more grit and a lot more DominAyton this year.”

Given his recent decision to unfollow his former teammates, it's safe to say when the Blazers and the Suns collide this season, fans can expect fireworks. Fortunately for fans, the two teams are set to match up twice in the preseason on Oct. 12 and 16, and four times in the regular season.

The regular season dates are as follows: Nov. 21, Dec. 19, Jan. 1 and Jan. 14. When the two teams collide, expect fireworks given the tension between the two sides.