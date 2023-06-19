"In this league anything can happen" - Chris Paul reveals he found out about Suns trading him on a plane to New York

Chris Paul had no idea about the Phoenix Suns trading him for Bradley Beal. The veteran point guard found out about the deal while he was on a plane to New York to attend Monday's episode of "Good Morning America" show. It was probably the first time a player of his magnitude was available for an interview just a day after his trade got finalized.

Paul comically revealed he was surprised that the trade went through. Here's what he said:

"I was surprised too. I found out on the plane yesterday (Sunday) flying here (New York) for this (Good Morning America). You know, in this league anything can happen and... I was next."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Good Morning America @GMA



Chris Paul says he found out on a flight to NYC on Sunday about reports of being traded to the Washington Wizards by the Phoenix Suns.



@CP3

#NBA “I was surprised too … in this league anything can happen.”Chris Paul says he found out on a flight to NYC on Sunday about reports of being traded to the Washington Wizards by the Phoenix Suns. “I was surprised too … in this league anything can happen.”Chris Paul says he found out on a flight to NYC on Sunday about reports of being traded to the Washington Wizards by the Phoenix Suns.@CP3#NBA https://t.co/MbDpnf129h

The basic framework of the deal currently involved Chris Paul and Landry Shamet going to Washington for multiple second-rounders and pick swaps, with Bradley Beal and guard Jordan Goodwin heading the other way.

There are talks of the teams possibly finding a third team to facilitate a move for Paul to a contending team. The LA Clippers are reportedly interested in a reunion with the veteran guard.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



(via REPORT: “Wizards are likely to reroute Chris Paul in a trade and the Los Angeles Clippers are expected to pursue a reunion.”(via @ChrisBHaynes REPORT: “Wizards are likely to reroute Chris Paul in a trade and the Los Angeles Clippers are expected to pursue a reunion.”(via @ChrisBHaynes) https://t.co/A1KHS83dYo

The Suns had multiple options to handle Paul's $30.8 million salary. They could've waived him before June 28, which would've seen them owe him $15 million in salary. They could've re-signed him to a cheaper deal.

The other option was to cut him and not bring him back or use him in a trade, which they did to acquire Bradley Beal. The latter is an upgrade on Paul in terms of his scoring ability and age. Beal is only 29 and still has All-Star potential, despite below-par seasons with Washington over the past two years.

Chris Paul will likely have more suitors if he enters free agency or gets his contract stretched

Chris Paul is unlikely to end up with Washington Wizards. The franchise has made its intentions clear of entering a rebuild by dealing Bradley Beal the first opportunity they had. Keeping Paul, 38, will not make much sense. It can be presumed that they will cut him instead of keeping him until his contract becomes fully guaranteed for $30.8 million.

The Wizards will only owe him $15 million if they waive him before the June 28 deadline for his deal to become fully guaranteed. Another option the Wizards or the third team that trades for him could use is stretching his $30.8 million contract for next season.

That will give them the salary cap flexibility to make other roster moves. With the new CBA in effect and the super tax apron coming into play, there aren't many contenders who would be willing to pay $30.8 million to Chris Paul this season.

He will be heavily courted on a stretched contract or in free agency. Several teams out there need a traditional point guard. CP3 fits that bill. He averaged 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists, shooting 44.0%, including 37.5% from deep.

Poll : 0 votes