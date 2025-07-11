"In the locker room you hear nonsense": Anthony Edwards' $50,000,000 ex-teammate exposes current NBA culture in tell-all statement

Ricky Rubio, Anthony Edwards’ former Minnesota Timberwolves teammate, opened up about his 12-year career in the NBA in an interview on Tuesday. The Spaniard chatted with journalist Jordi Evole and shared a glimpse of his life as a pro basketball player in the United States. Rubio gave candid answers during the sit-down with the reporter.

Ad

When asked about developing friendships in the NBA, Rubio, worth $50 million per Celebrity Net Worth, did not hold back:

“I don't make friends, they're just teammates. It's because of my personality, to be honest, because I have a hard time opening up and connecting. … In the locker room you hear nonsense like, 'What car do you drive?' I'm really going to compete with you to have a better car. It won't make me a better person.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ricky Rubio added that he could not adjust to the egos of his former teammates. He continued that he would rather keep quiet than cause conflict, which added to his struggles.

The Minnesota Timberwolves infamously drafted Rubio (No. 7) and Jonny Flynn (No. 8) ahead of Steph Curry (No. 9) in the 2009 NBA draft. Rubio remained in Spain over the next two years before joining the team in the summer of 2011. He played six seasons for the Timberwolves before taking his talents to Utah, where he stayed for two years.

Ad

After the stint with the Jazz, he went to Phoenix before teaming up with then-rookie Anthony Edwards during the 2020-21 season. As Edwards’ backcourt mate, Rubio averaged 8.6 points, 6.4 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.

Ricky Rubio’s final two years in the NBA were with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In 2023, he left the league to deal with mental health issues.

Anthony Edwards' former teammate Ricky Rubio claims the NBA became "a show and a business"

Ricky Rubio became an instant fan favorite. The point guard often mesmerized opponents and fans with his rare vision and passing. Rubio was a fixture in highlight reels with his savvy plays and playmaking. Anthony Edwards called him the best leader and passer he ever played with.

Ad

Rubio was a big star in the NBA during what he called the “YouTube era.” He had this to say when asked about building a brand in America through basketball:

“I never fell in love with U.S. culture, but the NBA became a show and a business. The love for basketball has been lost, and that’s spreading in Europe.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Unlike Anthony Edwards, Ricky Rubio was never known during his NBA career for his talk. The Spaniard’s interview on Tuesday allowed fans to look into his life behind the limelight, fame and money.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.