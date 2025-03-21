"In Nico Harrison we trust" - Mark Cuban gets 100% real on Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade

Fans have been eager to know what Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban thought of the front office's move to trade Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis. It was arguably the most shocking trade in NBA history.

The deal that sent Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers is still a move that fans have questions about. On the recent episode of Tom Segura's "Your Mom's House" podcast, Cuban got honest about the blockbuster trade that shocked the world.

Cuban sold most of his share of the Mavericks in December 2023 to the Adelson and Dumont families. Since then, he lost the controlling power that influenced many of the team's decisions.

However, the famed businessman revealed that there were initial plans that would've allowed him to have a certain level of authority.

According to the 66-year-old television personality, the new ownership had confidence in general manager Nico Harrison. This led Harrison to have full control of the roster changes.

"When I originally sold the team, that originally what was supposed to happen. Over time, initially, it was," Cuban said on the initial plans of him still having control over the team. "Over time, it was like, 'Okay, in Nico we trust.' So, here we are."

Cuban revealed that he got a text from Harrison late in the evening regarding the news about Doncic. However, trading the five-time All-Star didn't cross his mind.

"I get a text and it was from our general manager and I thought he was asking me of what I thought. Then I realized very quickly he was telling me what happened. And I told him I didn't agree with it ... various reasons. But (it) wasn't my decision to make."

"I don't get it either."

The "Shark Tank" investor said he appreciated having Doncic on the team. Despite stating they weren't close, he was constantly reaching out to him. Cuban claimed he had a terrific relationship with the All-Star guard and his family, so he was "dumbfounded" when the front staff traded him.

Mark Cuban talked about Kyrie Irving's future with the Mavs

Kyrie Irving's season-ending injury has sparked speculation regarding his future with the Mavericks. During his guest appearance on Segura's show, Mark Cuban addressed the rumors around the former Duke standout.

"I don’t watch the rumor mill," Cuban started (59:00). "That makes no sense whatsoever ... I love Kyrie too. Maybe they’re trying to get rid of the people I like ... Somebody comes in, takes over a new company, and gets rid of the old guys."

Irving has a $43.9 million player option for next season, which he'll likely exercise. Leaving the franchise as a free agent is highly unlikely for the former top pick to do.

Additionally, Dallas has not hinted at any indication about potentially trading Irving. Then again, the organization didn't show any signals when they pulled the trigger on the Doncic deal.

