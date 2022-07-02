“In Oklahoma City, the franchise was his, everybody in that state loved him, wasn’t good enough for him” - NBA analyst says he doesn’t know what Kevin Durant is searching for

The NBA was dealt a potential curveball the other day when reports claimed that Kevin Durant had requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. It's a potential avalanche that could shift the entire landslide of the league, as Durant still has four years remaining on his contract.

The superstar forward averaged 29.9 points in just 55 games last year and is one of the best players in the league. His talent alone will have teams lining up at the possibility of acquiring him for a run at an NBA championship.

It has been an interesting journey for Durant, who attempted to team up with Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn before coming to this decision. Now, it looks as if he is throwing the towel in on a failed experiment.

NBA analyst Freddie Coleman recently spoke about how Durant has had the opportunity to be the face of a franchise a number of times. However, the forward has always moved on to other teams instead.

Coleman said on ESPN:

"I've always wondered what Kevin Durant is searching for when it comes to basketball or whatever that is.

“In Oklahoma City, the franchise was his. Everybody in that state loved him, wasn’t good enough for him”

Kevin Durant requests trade from Brooklyn Nets

KD has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

After winning championships with the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant decided to take on another challenge when he signed with the Brooklyn Nets. It was a gamble for him, but many were fascinated by his potential partnership with superstar point guard Kyrie Irving.

Fast forward to today, and that experiment has backfired, with Durant throwing in the towel and letting management know he's ready to move on.

The returns in a trade for Durant would be historic. Durant is not only one of the best players in the NBA, but he would make any playoff team an immediate title contender.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“Durant, it seems, would only want to play on a Heat team that includes Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry.”



(Via There’s a ‘significant obstacle’ on the Kevin Durant to Miami trade front, per @sam_amick “Durant, it seems, would only want to play on a Heat team that includes Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry.”(Via theathletic.com/3395908/2022/0… There’s a ‘significant obstacle’ on the Kevin Durant to Miami trade front, per @sam_amick “Durant, it seems, would only want to play on a Heat team that includes Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry.” (Via theathletic.com/3395908/2022/0…) https://t.co/c1kbRjtF3F

The NBA will be watching closely to see which team goes all-in for the forward.

Durant has reportedly listed Phoenix and Miami as his ideal fits, but the rest of the league will be calling aggressively to acquire him.

