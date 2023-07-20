"In one of the biggest moments in NBA history" - Draymond Green eulogizes LeBron James' iconic chase-down block from 2016 NBA Finals

After being down 3-1 in the 2016 NBA Finals, LeBron James and the Cavaliers did the impossible and came back from the deficit to win the series. When all seemed lost, the Cavaliers prevailed and ended up being the 2016 NBA champions.

In an interview with Patrick Beverley on "The Pat Bev Podcast With Rone," Draymond Green looked back on what it felt like watching LeBron James' famous block on Andre Iguodala in real-time.

"We've actually seen Bron make that play over and over again," Green said, "like he's made that play a million times it just happened to be in one of the biggest moments in NBA history. The game was tied at 89-89 and it just happened to be in that moment that he made that play."

It was an iconic moment from James as he came back from the other end of the floor and blocked Iguodala's shot from behind. J.R. Smith's contest helped in forcing Iguodala to change his form and shot motion, leading to the chase-down block.

However, accomplishing the block involved tremendous sprinting from James, considering the team came back from a 3-1 deficit and was playing a Game 7 on the road.

Fatigue became a non-factor for LeBron James as the adrenaline kicked in. The block led to the possession that gave the Cavaliers the lead. As LeBron James gave his team a chance to win the game, Kyrie Irving delivered by knocking down a tough step-back 3-point shot over Steph Curry.

No one had come back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals before. It all changed on that day as LeBron James and the Cavaliers finally delivered an NBA championship to Cleveland.

James finished the game with 27 points (9-of-24 shooting, including 1-of-5 from 3-point range), 11 rebounds, 11 assists and three blocks. Kyrie Irving contributed 26 points (10-of-23 shooting, including 2-of-5 from 3-point range) and six rebounds.

LeBron James talked about what made him the GOAT in NBA history

In an interview with Kenny Smith from NBA on TNT, James talked about why he saw himself as the GOAT in NBA history and backed it up.

"That moment I was like I am the greatest player people have ever seen in all facets," James said. "Teams that go down 3-1 were like 0 for 32 in Finals history. There was nobody coming out of there and nobody gave us a chance. I just felt like ain't nobody better than me at this."

Compared to the likes of Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell and Magic Johnson, James has forged his place in NBA history.

While the NBA GOAT debate won't end anytime soon, LeBron James has a strong case for that mantle.

