"In my past life, I was you," Kyrie Irving makes bizarre claim in a conversation with Kevin Durant

Kyrie Irving has been one of the most controversial NBA players in the past few years. The Brooklyn Nets haven't achieved any success with Irving on the team, leading to a possible departure from the team.

Irving and Kevin Durant are good friends. However, Durant has requested a trade out of Brooklyn, and the team may soon fall apart.

The two players had an interesting conversation on Instagram live in 2020 that recently resurfaced. Kyrie Irving claimed that he was Durant in his previous life.

“In my past life, like I said, I was you. What you are now, that’s what I am up here [in his mind], same mentality," Irving said on a live video. "I’m getting to a spot, I’m raising up, I’m getting to the bucket. My footwork is impeccable, I have length, I’m able to shoot over the top. Hold the follow through, and I don’t see people.”

The lack of context makes it hard to tell Irving's exact meaning, but the clip is bizarre nonetheless.

Kyrie Irving's comments were very unusual

Durant and Irving have been close friends for a long time. These comments may have been Irving's attempt to show Durant their similarities.

However, Irving's claim to be someone else in a past life is quite unusual. Irving frequently makes comments that leave fans, analysts, coaches and teammates confused.

Irving's future in the NBA

Kyrie Irving opted into the final year of his contract with the Brooklyn Nets earlier this summer. When this happened, everyone thought he would stay with the Nets. However, Kevin Durant requested a trade shortly after.

Rumors suggest that Durant doesn't want to play with Irving anymore. The Nets may look to trade the seven-time All-Star this offseason.

The Nets are reportedly unable to find an ideal trade package for either Irving or Durant. Both players may start the season in Brooklyn.

The Los Angeles Lakers are a potential destination for the point guard, so it will be interesting to see if he reunites with LeBron James.

Irving's future is uncertain. While he is a talented player, his controversies may lower his value in the market.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far