In Photos: 50 Cent, Fat Joe & other celebrities bring heat courtside for Knicks vs Pacers showdown in New York 

The New York Knicks versus Indiana Pacers matchup was a star-studded affair as Madison Square Garden hosted Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday. The likes of 50 Cent, Fat Joe and Emmy Rossum were among the many in attendance, as was NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

The courtside seats had names who earned cheers from fans each time the camera panned on them. Their visit was awarded with a solid Knicks win as they trounced Indiana 121-117. Jalen Brunson led the home team with a blitzkrieg of 43 points, six rebounds and as many assists.

Here's a look at some of the big names in the house at the Garden:

On the game front, Brunson found ample support in Josh Hart (24 points and 13 rebounds), while Donte DiVincenzo had a field day with 25 points. The Pacers were outplayed on both ends of the floor as the New York Knicks drew first blood in Round 2.

New York Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson becomes 4th player in NBA history to have fourth 40+ game in postseason

Jalen Brunson continued his sizzling form in the NBA playoffs with 43 points in the New York Knicks' thrilling, 121-117 Game 1 win over the Pacers on Monday. After putting up 47, 40 and 41 in the final three games of the series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Brunson has now hit the 40-point mark in four straight playoff games.

Only three other players in league history have done so, with Michael Jordan being the last in 1993. NBA legends Bernard King and Jerry West went for 40 in six straight playoff games in 1965. Brunson's name is now etched in NBA history books after this latest outing.

Brunson has been on a tear for the Knicks this season. The guard averaged 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists in the regular season shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from the 3-point line. He upped the ante in the playoffs, averaging 36.6 ppg, 4.7 rpg and 8.6 apg with 44.3% from the field and 31.0% from beyond the arc.

His last five games have him dishing out 42.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg and 9.4 apg. His red-hot form coupled with good games from the rest of the roster makes the team a legitimate contender to make the Conference finals and beyond.

Up next, both teams meet at the Garden again on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. ET where New York will look to take a 2-0 lead.