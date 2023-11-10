In Photos: $7.5 million worth Jimmy Butler's house in South Miami with saltwater swimming pool & outdoor cabana

Jimmy Butler's house recently went viral when the Heat star was filmed engaging in a back-and-forth with a fan sitting courtside this week. In the exchange that was caught on video, the man could be heard saying that he needed Butler to hit 20 points in order for his parlay to cash. The man said that he needed the parlay to cash so he could pay his mortgage, with Butler responding that he paid for his house in cash.

Fans were quick to look into the details of Jimmy Butler's house, which is a whopping $7.5 million property in South Miami. The house comes complete with a saltwater swimming pool as well as a massive outdoor cabana that's perfect for entertaining.

The house is in a gated community consisting of just a dozen homes, making it an incredibly exclusive area. According to "ClutchPoints", the house was built in the year 2000 and features a whopping 6,148 square feet of living space that includes six bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Butler's house also notably includes a massive playhouse for his daughter to have fun in. In addition, the backyard features an outdoor dining area and a barbecue station as part of its massive outdoor features.

Jimmy Butler's house in photos, looking at some of the best features

Now that we know the specs of Jimmy Butler's house, and have highlighted some of the most notable features, let's take a look at photos of the house. At the time Butler's house was purchased, the South Florida Business Journal was quick to post photos of the extravagant listing.

Here we can see the front house, as well as a photo of the backyard, and the view from the upstairs balcony.

Next, we can see some of the interior features, including a massive master bathroom and a cozy sitting room where Butler can focus on business endeavors and game film. In addition, check out a photo of the office, which features a ton of natural lighting.

Of course, as the Heat star told the fan sitting courtside, Jimmy Butler's $7.5 million house was paid for in straight cash. Between his booming Big Face Coffee business and his estimated $263.2 million in career earnings, Butler is living the life!