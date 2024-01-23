IN PHOTOS: A peek inside the star-studded 2024 Miami Heat Gala to raise money for good cause ft. Rick Ross, Tyler Herro & more

The Miami Heat Gala was held on Monday night as the organization's 14th annual charitable foundation called, "Hoops and High Fashion." The event took place at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Besides players and members of the Heat organization, rapper Rick Ross also made an appearance.

Additionally, NBA champion Alonzo Mourning and Glen Rice, both former Heat players, also showed up. Most of the attendees who went to the gala brought dates, such as Katya Elise Henry (Tyler Herro's girlfriend) and Cristina Mackey (Rick Ross' girlfriend).

R&B group En Vogue served as the main performers of the evening. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Heat's charitable foundation.

Pat Riley talked about what the Miami Heat Gala meant to him

Speaking with CBS News Miami's Lisa Petrillo, Heat president Pat Riley was grateful for the Miami Heat Gala and the several years that the charity event has been in fruition.

"Well, it's flowing by very quickly," Riley said. "As a matter of fact, for me, probably too quick. I get a little bit nostalgic and a little bit melancholy about all the people that have been here and the bands that we've had, great names and the amount of money that we have raised, I think for well over 200 charities over those 28 years we've been together."

Pat Riley has been the president of the Miami Heat since 1995 following the years he was the head coach of the team, from 1995 to 2003 and 2005 to 2008.

An event such as this one is an important moment in his tenure with the organization, considering what he has done for the Miami Heat throughout the years. At the same time, it also allows them time to enjoy a night away from basketball and to be in the presence of good company. To make things even better, it's a celebratory event involving an auction for a good cause.

Heat players Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kevin Love also spoke with CBS News Miami's Lisa Petrillo about the importance and significance of the event.

"I think it's great," Jaquez said, "just have the team and the community out here just to support and give back to charity. I mean it's what it's all about."

"The Rileys are legendary in their own right," Love said, "in the way that they give back to the community. The Miami Heat as well ... it's really a beautiful thing."

The Miami Heat Gala is a prime example of an organization valuing the community and the ones who are in need, which goes beyond the implications of basketball.

