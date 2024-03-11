In Photos: Adin Ross stunned by Kobe Bryant-Lakers themed streaming setup overhaul

Adin Ross, a confessed LA Lakers fan, vowed to remodel his streaming setup. He wanted the result of the overhaul to be a big surprise, which he will, unsurprisingly, make part of his social media content. On Sunday, he put on X (formerly Twitter) his reaction to the big reveal.

To say that Ross looked like a kid in a candy store is an understatement. His eyes bulged at what his new streaming dugout looked like. The revamped room is a toast to no less than the late Kobe Bryant and the Lakers.

The wall facing him when he is streaming is lined up with LA Lakers, basketballs and Adin Ross logos. As he now with Kick, the platform sign is likewise abundantly featured. Everything on the wall dwarfed Ross' PC, monitor and table.

The new wall facing Adin Ross when streaming.

Behind him was a gaudy combination of more Lakers and Kobe Bryant insignias. On one side of the wall, a huge mamba was attached almost comically. It did continue the theme the room was designed to express.

A black mamba is attached to a wall inside the revamped room.

The ceiling featured a huge basketball while the floor is reportedly from the same material used at Crypto.com Arena where his favorite team plays. He has a significantly sleeker, more sophisticated and modern-looking setup than the one he had before.

Previously, Ross' fans could see the haphazardly-arranged bedroom while he streamed. The curtains behind him and everyday living ornaments were just as conspicuous. None of those can be seen now inside the remodeled room.

Adin Ross once streamed Kobe Bryant’s HOF enshrinement from his old setup

One of the most popular episodes of Adin Ross’ streams was the Hall of Fame enshrinement of the late Kobe Bryant. Bryant had died in a helicopter crash together with his daughter Gigi Bryant and seven others when the HOF ceremony happened. Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late basketball superstar, accepted the honor on his behalf.

Ross’ dedicated followers ensured to tune in to his stream to support him. Many of them might have been able to access the same show from a different platform but they preferred to join the social media influencer.

Now that Adin Ross’ setup had been overhauled, it would be worth noticing how the old place looked compared to the new. During the streaming of Bryant’s HOF ceremony, his background had his usual bedroom order.

Some have already expressed disappointment in the new design while some find it cool. Regardless of their opinion, what’s certain is Ross was surprised and declared that he did not like, but “love” his new streaming setup.