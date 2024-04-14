IN PHOTOS: Alisah Chanel thanks 'hubby' PJ Washington for $210,475 Range Rover and Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch

Since being acquired by the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 9, PJ Washington has been a valuable piece in the team's rotation with what he brings offensively. Meanwhile, off the court, Washington continues to share his success with his wife, Alisah Chanel, by gifting her a Range Rover, worth $210,475 per Car and Driver, alongside an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch.

The brand-new Range Rover was delivered straight to Chanel's place, and she shared pictures of the stunning SUV on her Instagram account.

"The BIG one ❤️🥹 Thank you Hubby I’m forever grateful 🙏🏼," Alisah Chanel wrote in the post's caption.

Considering that PJ Washington has an annual salary of $15,500,000, it's common practice for him at this point to spoil his significant other with luxurious items.

Originally, the couple got married on Oct. 28, 2023, after getting engaged on Aug. 31, 2022. Additionally, they also welcomed their first child together on Dec. 17, 2022.

Moreover, Alisah Chanel is an Instagram influencer with over 560K followers and 147 posts.

PJ Washington's ex-girlfriend congratulated him and Alisah Chanel when the couple got engaged

When Alisah Chanel finally got engaged to former Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington, the Instagram influencer shared pictures of the stunning engagement ring on her profile for her fans to see. Interestingly, the post garnered the attention of Washington's ex-girlfriend, Brittany Renner.

"Congrats ya'll!" Renner wrote.

Originally, the ex-couple met when Renner was 26 after PJ Washington invited her to watch him play during his time playing for the Kentucky Wildcats. However, the relationship didn't last long, as they called it quits on July 21, 2021, despite welcoming their first child, PJ Washington Jr., together in the same year.

Following their breakup, there was no definitive reason behind the split of the former couple due to conflicting reports and explanations provided by Washington and Renner.

As of now, the two have continued with their lives, thriving in their separate crafts. In his first season playing for the Dallas Mavericks, Washington is averaging 11.7 points (42.1% shooting, including 31.4% from 3-point range), 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Brittany Renner is an Instagram influencer with over 4.7 million followers along with 224 posts. Aside from her social media presence, she also has her own sportswear and fitness clothing brand, "Rebel," and is even an ambassador for the fast fashion retail company Fashion Nova.

Interestingly, she also released her first book titled "Judge This Cover" on Oct. 8, 2018, which detailed her personal journey.

Additionally, Renner has also made an appearance on "Basketball Wives of LA" Season 11 but shared on "REVOLT WORLD" that it felt like she didn't belong as it was a problematic and toxic environment from the jump. Despite doing her best to fit in and belong with the cast, she struggled to get along with anyone during the production of the show.