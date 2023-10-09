In Photos: Andrew Wiggins and girlfriend Mychal Johnson celebrate daughter’s birthday with spectacular ‘Frozen’ themed party

Andrew Wiggins is not one of the NBA's most flamboyant stars, even though he came into the league with a lot of hype as the No.1 pick out of Kansas in 2014. However, he is an All-Star caliber player who has earned upwards of $170 million over his career and decided to throw a dreamy, splashy birthday party set to the theme of the movie 'Frozen' for his daughter.

Wiggins is a settled family man who has been dating Mychal Johnson, a former collegiate basketball player, for around a decade and they are parents to two children, Amyah and Alayah.

The 'Frozen' spectacle of a party was set up by Wiggins and Johnson for their firstborn, Amyah. Amyah, born in 2018, celebrated her 5th birthday in quite some fashion. The parents really got her a core memory right in the form of a literal fairy tale.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Andrew Wiggins' daughter's 'Frozen' themed party

Andrew Wggins' daughter's birthday party

The family seemed to be having a gala time at the event and after rumors surrounding his life went up in the media last term during his absence from the Warriors, this certainly is a wholesome sight indeed to invalidate all the rumors.

Andrew Wiggins missed 23 games due to personal reasons in 2022-23

Andrew Wiggins will be hoping to be available for more games this season than he was the last

Wiggins is renowned for being one of the most durable players in the league, having played in all games of a season on 3 different occasions. But in 2022-23, he played only 37 games, with 23 of the missing games being associated with an illness to his father.

Andrew Wiggins is a second-generation NBA player, with his father Mitchell Wiggins also having played in the league. His girlfriend also played basketball at the college level.

Wiggins and the Warriors are on the lookout for a return to championship contention and the All-Star returning to his most durable best is a necessity. Looking at the 'Frozen' themed party, he certainly seems to be in the right mood as we await the new NBA season.

'Frozen' and its magic certainly haven't worn out in the public eye and the Disney movie continues to inspire a generation of young girls. Wiggins absorbing some of that magic from his household is a hopeful metaphor by all means.