In Photos: Andrew Wiggins and girlfriend Mychal Johnson organize adorable theme party for daughter Alayah's 3rd birthday

Andrew Wiggins and his girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, celebrated their daughter's third birthday. Their daughter Alayah was seen playing in the ball pit as her parents went all out with a festive affair for their little one.

Various Instagram stories by event planner Kristi Lee showed the three together. Other stories showed Alayah playing with the party setup. Wiggins was seen walking into the party holding his daughter’s hand.

It was a truly cute event for the three-year-old. There was a rainbow entrance and a multilayer decorative cake for Alayah. Wiggins wore an all-black fit while his daughter wore a black with rainbow accents outfit.

The birthday cake for little Alayah

Andrew Wiggins walks in with his daughter

Andrew Wiggins poses with his family

Andrew Wiggins’ fall off from All-Star level

Andrew Wiggins has fallen off his All-Star level from two years ago when the Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship. Wiggins missed most of last season due to personal reasons.

Now, Wiggins has come back and is more available. However, his stats have lacked a bit from the peak of his career. The Warriors have taken Wiggins out of the starting rotation multiple times this season as they have tweaked his role on the team.

Wiggins has played in 67 games so far this year and started 55 of them. He is averaging 13.0 points this season, fourth on the team in scoring.

He has scored 20 points or more 12 times this season. That is a decline for the former No. 1 pick who averaged 19.1 ppg in his career before this season.

Wiggins is shooting 35.8 percent from 3-point range this season. That is his lowest clip since 2019-20, considering he shot above 39 percent in the previous two seasons. Wiggins is shooting 45.1 percent from the field. That number also represents a decline for Wiggins as he shot above 46.5 percent in his previous three seasons.

The Warriors will need more from Wiggins if they want to make a playoff run. Right now, they need to worry about getting into the playoffs first.

Golden State seems destined for the final play-in tournament spot. They are tenth in the West before Sunday’s games. They are two games behind the Sacramento Kings in ninth.

The Warriors would need to travel to Sacramento and beat the Kings in a win-or-go-home game. They would then play the loser of the Pelicans and Lakers game for the eighth seed. Their reward would then be a first round series against the defending champion Denver Nuggets if they maintain the No. 1 seed.