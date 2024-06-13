In Photos: Anthony Edwards' baby mama Jeanine Robel rocks purple swimsuit as she shares wholesome pool day snaps with kids

Anthony Edwards’ baby mama Jeanine Robel took precious time out for her family and posted pictures of herself bonding with her children in a swimming pool. The pictures showed her kids, Krue and Aislynn, enjoying the beach as well.

Robel rocked a purple swimsuit in her Instagram stories.

Robel enjoying the pool with her kids (Instagram @coutureinc2)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Robel enjoying the pool with her kids (Instagram @coutureinc2)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Robel enjoying the pool with her kids (Instagram @coutureinc2)

Robel enjoying the pool with her kids (Instagram @coutureinc2)

Enter caption

Robel enjoying the beach with her kids (Instagram @coutureinc2)

Aislynn is Edwards' daughter with Robel. She was born in March 2024. Anthony Edwards left the game against the Sacramento Kings midway to be present for her birth.

Trending

Edwards had a stellar season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, averaging career-highs of 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.3 steals in the regular season to lead the team to the third seed. He was named to the All-NBA second team.

Edwards was also instrumental in leading the Timberwolves to their first Western Conference finals appearance in 20 years, albeit losing to the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks in five games.

The 22-year-old Edwards helped the Timberwolves dethrone the 2023 NBA champions Denver Nuggets in the second round in seven games after sweeping Kevin Durant’s Phoenix Suns in the first round.

Edwards will be a part of the Team USA contingent which will compete in the upcoming Paris Olympics in July.

Jeanine Robel turned 30 last March. Her Instagram account has amassed 147k followers.

Jeanine Robel shares heartfelt message to her children on Mother’s Day

Jeanine Robel wrote a heartwarming message for her children on Mother’s Day, re-affirming her commitment as a mother. She also posted pictures of her kids, Krue and Aislynn.

“I love you BOTH 🤍💕 God know I needed you both ! Krue my first born, Thank you for growing me up. Thank you for being my reason, my motivation, my ride or die. We’ve experienced it all together. Aislynn (Ladybug🐞)Thank you for making me soft gentle and a lot more patient 😂 ! Thank you for bringing me peace 💕” she wrote.

Krue is her child with her ex-boyfriend Chief Keef. He was seen holding Aislynn, who appeared to be wearing a pink and white dress.

Anthony Edwards and Jeanine Robel made their relationship public on Jan. 22, 2023 after the Timberwolves’ win versus the Houston Rockets.