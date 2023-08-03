In Photos: Austin Reaves, Paolo Banchero and Tyrese Haliburton don the all new Team USA Jersey as preparation for FIBA World Cup 2023 kicks off

Austin Reaves, Paolo Banchero and Tyrese Haliburton will be part of a star-studded Team USA roster that will compete in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Americans will be the team that is most likely going to be sought after by most basketball fans given their NBA exposure.

While USA’s basketball lineup for the said tournament was announced weeks ago, many were also looking forward to their uniform unveiling. Just three weeks away from the start of the competition, the unis are finally out.

Tyrese Haliburton will be donning jersey No. 4 for Team USA

Tyrese Haliburton continued his strong showing since he was traded by the Sacramento Kings to the Indiana Pacers in the summer of 2022. This season, he made his first All-Star selection after averaging career-highs in points (20.7) and assists (10.4). He also added 1.6 steals per game to show his two-way impact.

Indiana Pacers All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton wearing Team USA jersey.

Haliburton is probably the Americans’ best playmaker. He is also one of their best shooters, averaging 49.0% of his field-goal attempts, including 40.0% from deep.

The No. 8 looks good on Paolo Banchero

After a strong debut that earned him the Rookie of the Year award, Paolo Banchero will be with Team USA during the tournament. The Orlando Magic franchise player was part of Team Italy during the 2022 EuroBasket but did not play.

Before the 2023 FIBA World Cup, it all looked certain that he would be with the Italians until a late change of mind. Instead of following through with his previous intent, he decided to be part of the American’s roster.

The Italian national team president of basketball called Banchero’s sudden change of heart a “mockery.” Italy’s loss is America’s gain. The former Duke superstar already looks good in No. 8.

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero ditched Italy to play for the USA.

Last season, Paolo Banchero averaged 20.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Banchero’s size, athleticism, versatility and playmaking will be assets Team USA will maximize.

Austin Reaves gets No. 15 for Team USA

Not many were expecting Austin Reaves to play for the Americans. The former undrafted player, however, showed that he can play against the best, particularly in this year’s playoffs with the LA Lakers.

Reaves took an even more important role for the team after LA traded Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley in separate deals. During the playoffs, he was clearly the third-best player in Darvin Ham’s team.

Austin Reaves will take his No. 15 with the LA Lakers to the 2023 FIBA World Cup with the Americans.

When LeBron James sits down to get a rest, Austin Reaves often took on playmaking duties and did it with aplomb. On more than one occasion, he led the Lakers that had James and Anthony Davis in crucial stretches.

The LA Lakers’ No. 15 will continue to don the same number playing for Team USA.

