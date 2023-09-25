In Photos: Ayesha Curry shares stunning pictures of dinner date with Steph Curry during their UAE visit

Ayesha Curry took social media by storm with some of her latest posts. Her and Steph Curry finished off their summer with a visit to the United Arab Emirates. Following their trip, she posted an array of photos to her Instagram to document their trip.

In the collage of pictures, Steph and Ayesha Curry are enjoying a nice meal under the moonlight. They had a wide spread of food, and appeared to have their own special area on a beach. Along with pictures of the two of them, she got a good shot of the moon shining the night sky. Ayesha captioned the post with "My love, the moon and a lonely scorpion.

Via Instagram, @ayeshacurry

Along with this special dinner, the two also enjoyed activities such as camel riding.

Steph and Ayesha Curry are maximizing the final weeks of the offseason

Ayesha Curry is making the most of the final weeks before training camp. Pretty soon, their family will be back in the full swing of the NBA season.

Looking ahead, Steph Curry and the rest of the Golden State Warriors will report to camp on October 2nd. That's when they'll begin prepping for what they hope is a long 2024 season.

The Warriors are a team that typically keeps their core intact, but they made a massive change this summer. Just a year after giving him a big extension, the front office traded Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Chris Paul.

Following this move, training camp will be important for the new-look Golden State team. Heading into the season, Steve Kerr has not said how he plans to use Paul. The All-Star guard has made it clear he doesn't want to come off the bench, but he doesn't make much sense as a starter.

The Warriors almost brought in another key veteran, but things didn't pan out. After multiple interviews and workouts, the front office decided against signing Dwight Howard to a deal.

After losing in the second round of the playoffs last year, Golden State will be looking to bounce back in 2024. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are not yet ready to end their run as a dynasty. The competition will be stiff in the Western Conference, but they've proven their capable of hanging around with anyone.

As one of the most notable wives in the NBA, Ayesha is sure to be a common fixture at home games this season.