In Photos: Bradley Beal's wife Kamiah Adams shuts down pregnancy rumors after sharing intimate pictures with Phoenix Suns' star on IG

Bradley Beal and his wife Kamiah Adams were on vacation as the NBA officially started its offseason. Adams shared pictures with Beal at St. Barths in the Caribbean, while shutting down pregnancy rumors. The couple has three sons together – Bradley Jr., Braylen and Braxton.

In a post on her official Instagram account, Adams posted a couple of selfies with the Phoenix Suns star. It was at the popular spot in St. Barths, a popular island in the Caribbean and an overseas territory of France.

A fan commented on the post and assumed that Kamiah Adams was pregnant with baby number four. Adams quickly shut down the fan, who promptly deleted his assumption. But here's a screenshot of the interaction.

Kamiah Adams responds to a fan who said she was pregnant.

Some fans even argued that the couple might make baby number four in St. Barths. Others just praised the beautiful couple, who have been together since 2015 and married since 2020.

Bradley Beal and Kamiah Adams have three children together

Bradley Beal and Kamiah Adams first met in 2015 at a bar in Los Angeles. They were introduced by Beal's then-teammate John Wall and the two hit it off immediately. They started dating after that and Adams was pregnant two years later.

The couple has three sons together – Bradley Jr. born in 2018, Braylen born in 2019 and Braxton born in 2022. The family previously lived in Virginia when Beal was still playing for the Washington Wizards. They moved to the Phoenix Suns last season when the team acquired him via a blockbuster trade.

"My boys, seeing them always court-sided all my games is, it's crazy how they wanna do it and I don't push them to do it. These little guys, man, they keep me motivated, they keep me going. They're always happy, they're always joyful. Like, you can just come home, you can have a bad game. They come home, they don't care," Beal said about being a father to his three sons. [H/T Total Pro Sports on MSN]

What's next for Bradley Beal and the Suns?

The Phoenix Suns finished their season by getting swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round. The Suns have fired head coach Frank Vogel and hired Mike Budenholzer to take over. They still have their big three of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

Booker had a solid season but was injured several times, while Durant showed some signs of decline throughout the campaign. Beal was hurt most of the season and should focus on how to maintain his health next season.

On the other hand, the front office needs to restructure the roster with the little resources they have left. They don't have any draft capital due to the Durant and Beal trades, and they can't really sign top free agents due to their inflated salary bill.