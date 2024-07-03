In Photos: Bronny James and Dalton Knecht get straight to business after maiden press conference with Lakers 

LA Lakers rookies Bronny James and Dalton Knecht wasted no time in their preparation for the Summer League and the NBA season. Soon after their introductory press conference, the guards jumped into action and onto the court.

Both rookies were seen sporting their Lakers practice gear with visuals showing Bronny going for a dunk, while Knecht was sporting No. 4 on his jersey and pulled up for a shot.

Both LeBron James and his wife Savannah were in attendance as the Lakers GM Rob Pelinka and LA head coach JJ Redick introduced their draft picks to the world.

Knecht signed a rookie contract, while Bronny is expected to ink a multi-year rookie deal with the Purple and Gold.

The No. 17 and No. 55 draft picks earned the Lakers as winners of the 2024 WNBA Draft for different reasons. While the Tennessee product provides the offensive spark, Bronny comes in with solid defensive skills. Moreover, his presence was an added advantage to have his 4x NBA champion father sign another multi-year deal with the franchise.

Dalton Knecht and Bronny James' introductory press conference takes the attention of the Lakers' quiet offseason momentarily. The front office is yet to make a free agency move. They lost their intended target Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks. Now, they have three players — DeMar DeRozan, Jerami Grant, and Lauri Markkanen — as their targets to play alongside James and Anthony Davis.

Bronny James has earned this: JJ Redick on LeBron James' son making the NBA

There was a lot of gratitude going around when Bronny James thanked Rob Pelinka and JJ Redick for allowing him to play at the highest level. To which the newly-minted coach responded:

“Rob and I did not give Bronny anything. Bronny has earned this.”

Redick added that both rookies will suit up in both the California Classic and Las Vegas summer leagues. LA's first summer league game is on Saturday in San Francisco. They take the Sacramento Kings at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Knecht will don No. 4, sporting the new nickname “Connect 4,” and Bronny James will wear No. 9 as a tribute to the late rapper Jared Anthony Higgins, professionally known as Juice Wrld.

The Lakers will hope for a strong showing from both their rookies. They have maintained their stance on getting their hands on two players brimming with potential and promise. Only time will tell if the duo will have a winning impact on the side.

