In Photos: Bronny James' first images in Lakers threads with dad LeBron James and mom Savannah James

The LA Lakers shared Bronny James' first images with the iconic purple and gold jersey along with his father LeBron James and mother Savannah James. The James family held a photoshoot to showcase the No. 55 pick's first look in Lakers' threads.

In a post on the Lakers' official Instagram account, Bronny donned the team's home jersey and was with his supportive mom and dad. He will be the 16th player in franchise history to wear the No. 9 jersey.

Other players who wore it include Nick Van Exel, Bryon Russell, Matt Barnes, Chris Kaman, Luol Deng, Rajon Rondo and Wesley Matthews among others. Bronny is also expected to sign a multi-year guaranteed contract with the Lakers, solidifying his place on the team's roster.

LeBron James, along with ESPN, also shared an amazing collage of Bronny James' photos in LA Lakers jersey with his first photos with the Cleveland Cavaliers back in 2009. They had the same cross-arm pose, with Bronny showing off his name "James. Jr." on the back of his jersey.

"The King" was one proud father during the Lakers' introductory press conference on Tuesday. Bronny was likewise thankful for the opportunity to play for the historic franchise and was adamant that playing with his father was not his main focus heading into the NBA.

"Everything has been so surreal. Just trying to take it all in by the days. Extremely grateful for everything that JJ (Redick) and Rob (Pelinka) have given to me. I've just been extremely excited to get to work. I never really had a thought of me going to play with my dad, but that's always there to take part of. It wasn't a main focus of mine," Bronny said. [H/T Yahoo! Sports]

Bronny James understands the pressure of playing with his father LeBron James

Bronny James understands the pressure of playing with his father LeBron James (Photo: IMAGN)

In his introductory press conference on Tuesday, Bronny James pointed out the pressure of playing with his father LeBron James. Bronny explained that he has seen everything that's being talked about on social media, but he's so used to it by now growing up as the son of "The King."

"For sure an amplified amount of pressure. I've already seen it on social media and stuff on the internet, talking about how I might not deserve an opportunity. But I've been dealing with stuff like this my whole life. It's nothing different. It's more amplified for sure, but I can get through it," James said. [H/T Yahoo! Sports]

It's unclear what role Bronny James will play next season, but he's got the entire offseason to prepare his body for training camp in September. His father will be very busy since he'll be suiting up for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

