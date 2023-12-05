IN PHOTOS: CJ McCollum's $3.3 million mansion which Pelicans' star sold after Portland Trail Blazers traded him in 2022

CJ McCollum has been a great addition to the New Orleans Pelicans with his scoring and veteran leadership. McCollum established himself as a prominent scorer in the league in the nine seasons he played in the Portland Trail Blazers. However, after his tenure with the Trail Blazers, his $3.3 million mansion in Portland has recently been sold, as per The Clutch Points' Spencer See.

Initially, the mansion was on sale for $3.5 million. However, McCollum later settled for $3.3 million when there were no buyers. With the Pelicans guard settling in New Orleans, here's a look at his previous home in Portland.

McCollum's previous mansion at 869 S. Stonehenge Terrace, West Linn, is a marvel to behold. The price point certainly makes sense, from the extravagant architecture to the vast space surrounding the house.

LUXE Forbes Global Properties' Terry Sprague mentioned to The Oregonian's Janet Eastman that the mansion was designed by Tolstedt Architects.

According to Eastman, the mansion was bought by McCollum back in 2017 for $2.4 million and was put on sale on Jan. 8, 2023.

CJ McCollum talked about the New Orleans Pelicans' goals for this season

In an interview with FanSided's Peter Dewey, CJ McCollum talked about the New Orleans Pelicans' goals and how far the team can go this season.

"I think there's room for a lot of growth on some of the things we did," McCollum said. "Some of the things we did well last season, and I think there's room for improvement, in terms of execution, in terms of health. Obviously, we were great defensively the entire season. We had some slippage after Jan. 1 when [Williamson] went down."

"So, just being able to to collectively come together, do things better, more crisp after take care of the ball, prevent second chance opportunities," he added.

From McCollum's comments, he mentioned that New Orleans started strong last season but was hindered by injuries and second-half slippage defensively. The Pelicans guard highlighted that the team needs to strengthen a collective mindset this season and be more efficient at both ends of the floor.

This season, CJ McCollum is averaging 20.7 points (44.6% shooting, including 36.6% from 3-point range), 6.0 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.