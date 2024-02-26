In Photos: Clippers players give sneak peek of Steve Ballmer's latest plans to amplify revenue

LA Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden were seen sporting new team drips ahead of their home clash against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. There was a new logo design featured on their hoodies and sweatshirts, leading to reports that the franchise would be unveiling a logo and gear as the 2023-24 regular season approached business end.

Harden was seen in a red hoodie with the team's name written on the front. George and Kawhi were spotted in light grey sweatshirts that had LA embroidered on the front as well.

According to the team's beat writer, Tomar Azarly, the team could make a "major announcement" on Monday.

Clippers players wore some new logo gear today and an announcement during the game said during the game they have a ‘major announcement’ tomorrow. Sounds like new logos, gear, etc. could be coming soon.

On the game front, the hosts were without George, who sat out with left knee soreness. Norman Powell replaced him in the starting lineup. The Sacramento Kings won the game 123-107. The LA Clippers are currently 37-19 and placed third in the Western Conference.

The LA Clippers will move to the Intuit Arena for the 2024-25 season

The team will have their arena when they start their 2024-25 campaign. The Intuit Dome in Inglewood will be their new home as they will be moving from the Crypto.com Arena. Steve Ballmer, who became the Clippers' majority owner in 2014, said in 2017 he wanted to move the franchise to its arena.

The 2026 All-Star Game will be held in LA with the Intuit Dome serving as a venue for the annual festivities.

"We are building Intuit Dome to house and showcase the best basketball players in the world, and we are honored they will all be under our roof for NBA All-Star," Ballmer said. "Along with Inglewood and Los Angeles, we thank the NBA for bringing the league's marquee event to Intuit Dome in 2026."

The $2 billion comes with state-of-the-art features including a practice facility, sports medicine clinic, team offices, retail space, and a massive outdoor plaza with basketball courts open to the public for use.

This season, the Clippers have been playing some quality basketball after trading for James Harden. They are one of the teams looked at as title contenders, and only time will tell if they can make a deep run this season.