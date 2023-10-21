In Photos: Damian Lillard announces release of his latest $130 Adidas DAME 8 EXTPLY signature shoe colorway

Damian Lillard and Adidas have released a new colorway of the Milwaukee Bucks superstar’s signature shoe. The design features a light solid gray base with modest gold metallic accents, complementing the Bucks’ cream-infused uniforms.

Focusing on a predominantly gray color scheme, the new colorway includes the "gold metallic" tongue tab and the three stripes on the heel.

A darker gray dyes the shoe’s tread, while the "BOUNCE" cushioning is presented in clean white.

Lillard said the colorway is named "Timeless," which could be a nod to his "Dame Time" nickname.

“The qualities you need to reach your goals are timeless!” he said.

A close-up view of the DAME 8 EXTPLAY "Timeless."

Lillard and Adidas unveiled the DAME 8 EXTPLY in August and have released it in various color options since September. These include the "Tennis" featuring a vibrant monochromatic yellow-green scheme, the "Out Of This World" edition, which blends blue and orange, and the "Most Criticized" featuring a cookie-and-cream-like combination of black and white.

Fans can find all versions of the DAME 8 EXTPLY on adidas.com for $130 a pair.

Damian Lillard reacts to Bucks’ firing of his ex-Portland head coach

The reunion of Lillard and Terry Stotts in Milwaukee has ended. Stotts, who coached Lillard for the first nine years of his career in Portland, has resigned from his role as an assistant coach with the Bucks following an incident involving head coach Adrian Griffin.

An incident involving Stotts and Griffin transpired after a team shootaround in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, as reported by Shams Charania. Griffin allegedly attempted to gather the coaches for a meeting, but Stotts approached Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo to discuss the offense.

Griffin then insisted that Stotts join the coaches' meeting. When Stotts requested some time with the players, Griffin raised his voice, instructing him to join the coaches' huddle.

“It kind of came out of nowhere,” Lillard told reporters after Stotts’ resignation, “I’ve been in this league long enough to know that these types of things happen. Everything continues, so you’ve got to process things like this and other things that may come up and continue to move forward.”

Lillard recalled being eager to join the Bucks because of his familiarity with Stotts, so the news of Stotts' resignation is saddening.

“For me, knowing Terry as long as I’ve known him, playing for him for nine years and him also making this transition for me easier just having a familiar face be such a huge part of it – was a good thing,” Lillard said. “I think now that I’m settled in, to see him go is unfortunate. It’s sad to see him go, but I said, everything is still moving forward.”