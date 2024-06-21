In Photos: Day after wilding out at Kendrick Lamar's LA concert, Russell Westbrook spotted vacationing with wife and kids in England 

Former MVP Russell Westbrook surprised fans with a guest appearance at Kendrick Lamar's LA pop-up concert this week. Westbrook appeared onstage at the show and danced alongside DeMar DeRozan, another LA native, drawing the attention of NBA fans. Following the show, Russell Westbrook and his family traveled to England for a vacation.

With just over a week to go until the Jun. 29 player option deadline, Westbrook enjoys time with his wife and kids. The nine-time All-Star's wife, Nina Westbrook, posted photos from the family vacation on Instagram.

Nina Westbrook shared two posts with several photos of the family traveling around England. The family can be seen on a boat touring historic sites such as Big Ben, the London Bridge and the London Eye observation wheel.

The family also rode on London Transport's double-decker busses. Nina Westbrook posted a photo of one of the famed London double-decker busses.

Looking at Russell Westbrook's offseason so far

Russell Westbrook and the LA Clippers were eliminated from the playoffs. Since then, the former MVP has been mulling over his player option ahead of the Jun. 29 deadline. At the same time, the longtime NBA star has continued to keep a packed schedule.

Westbrook attended the 2024 graduation ceremony in June for his Russell Westbrook Middle School and High School in LA. Several days later, he appeared as a surprise guest at Kendrick Lamar's LA pop-up show alongside DeMar DeRozan.

Although the pair are from LA, like Lamar, the link-up between the two onstage fueled theories from NBA fans that the pair could join forces on the Clippers. Reports suggest that forward Paul George and the Clippers are on different pages regarding a potential deal. So DeRozan could land in LA as a replacement.

DeRozan is expected to garner a significantly smaller contract than George and has also been more durable than George. Given that, if the Clippers and George fail to reach a deal, DeRozan could be a great fit.

With the Jun. 29 player option deadline right around the corner, it will be interesting to see how things play out. Reports had indicated Westbrook could decline his player option for a bigger deal elsewhere. However, that could change over the next week.