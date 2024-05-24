In Photos: Donovan Mitchell spotted courtside at Liberty vs Sky WNBA game

Donovan Mitchell is in New York not to watch the Knicks but to see the Liberty host Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. “Spida” is enjoying his offseason after the Cleveland Cavaliers were sent home by the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs. Mitchell wasn’t able to suit up in Games 4 and 5 in the series due to a left calf strain.

Mitchell is in the Barclays Center to catch up on WNBA action. Headlining Thursday’s slate are last year’s finalists led by Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu against the visiting Sky featuring its highly-touted rookie. Last year, the Cavs’ star was also in the same venue together with Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges.

This time, Donovan Mitchell wasn’t with any fellow NBA player. He went to the arena with Doug Bearak, an avid fan of the Liberty, Nets, Jets and Mets. Mitchell seems to be having a blast watching the game.

Mitchell’s presence in Brooklyn unsurprisingly caused a speculation frenzy on social media. Many are wondering if his presence there is a harbinger of things to come. Nets fans may be hoping he takes his talents from Cleveland to “The Borough.”

The former longtime Utah Jazz star just completed his second season with the Cavaliers. He played just 55 games due to an assortment of injuries but showed that he remains an elite talent with his playoff performances.

“Spida” gave the Orlando Magic and the Boston Celtics all sorts of trouble even though he was playing through a knee injury. If not for the calf strain that forced him out, Cleveland might have put up a better fight against Boston.

Basketball fans react to Donovan Mitchell’s presence in Brooklyn

Donovan Mitchell could opt out of a $37 million player option for the 2025-26 season to become an unrestricted free agent. The Cleveland Cavaliers are confident that he will sign a long-term extension but “Spida” has been non-committal about such talks. If the explosive guard can’t agree to a deal with the Cavs, the team might explore trade options to recoup assets.

The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly been eyeing Mitchell since last season. Their interest has surely increased with the way things are going with the Cavaliers who just fired the coach that led them to the playoffs. The five-time All-Star’s presence inside the Nets’ home court has caused a buzz among basketball fans on X, formerly Twitter:

One fan already called it:

Another fan couldn’t disagree more, though:

@DougNorrie has full faith in the Nets’ GM:

The fans are probably overlooking the fact that Donovan Mitchell is from New York so he has family in the area. He may just be chilling out with them after the grind of the NBA. Still, his presence inside Barclays Arena was a surprise and quickly caused speculations.