In Photos: Dwyane Wade rocks Way of Wade 11s while wife Gabrielle Union-Wade pulls off Zuhair Murad outfit for Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union stepped out for the famous Vanity Fair Oscars Party. The former Miami Heat star and actress showed off in their high-fashion outfits as they stepped on the red carpet. Union posted photos of the famous couple getting ready and on the red carpet on her Instagram.

She also posted a video of the two eating soul food from chef Willie May to prepare for the Vanity Fair party.

Wade rocked a black sequin jacket with his fanciful suit. He adorned the fit with a diamond chain. He then completed the look with his own basketball signature shoes. He was wearing the Way of Wade 11s. The shoes are part of his signature line and brand with the Chinese apparel giant Li-Ning.

Not to be outdone, Union showed off in a silver, dazzling dress. She was wearing Zuhair Murad as she made her appearance on the red carpet for the Vanity Fair Oscars party. Check out the glitz and glam in the photos below.

Dwyane Wade’s signature shoes

Dwyane Wade has a long-running signature shoe line with the Chinese company Li-Ning, having signed with the brand in 2012. His shoe and clothing line is called Way of Wade, and the signature basketball line is on its 11th edition.

In 2018, Wade signed a lifetime deal with the company, with ambitions of expanding his global brand reach. Wade joins Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kevin Durant as the only basketball players with lifetime shoe deals. Those three are all with Nike, who also has soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo on a lifetime deal.

Wade’s signature shoes are not always available in the US. On his official site, you can purchase the Way of Wade 6s for $169. Wade’s brand also has spinoff shoe lines including the “All City” model. The All City 12s retail for $149 on wayofwade.com.

Wade previously had a signature shoe deal with Converse. His signature shoe was called The Wade. During the 2009-10 season, Dwyane Wade switched from Converse to Jordan Brand, both of which were subsidiaries of Nike. He was handpicked by Michael Jordan himself to join the brand.

Dwyane Wade wore Jordan’s signature shoes before debuting his own signature shoe with the brand. He was one of three athletes at the time with their own signature Jordan, with Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony as the others.

Now, Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic and Zion Williamson have their own signature Jordan. Wade then left for Li-Ning when his Jordan deal ended in 2012 and has been with the brand ever since.