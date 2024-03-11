In Photos: Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union rocks $4490 crystal dress arriving for 96th Annual Academy Awards in LA

Gabrielle Union, the actress and wife of NBA legend Dwyane Wade, looked stunning at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in LA, also known as the Oscars. She wore a crystal-embellished dress and matching column skirt that exuded glamor.

Union wore a strapless mini dress over a matching column skirt by Carolina Herrera, both adorned with crystals, giving off an expensive and luxurious vibe.

To complete her look, she accessorized with a dazzling Tiffany & Co. diamond and aquamarine necklace.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Carolina Herrera crystal-embellished column dress she wore sells for $4,495 to $8,990.

Meanwhile, Dwyane Wade opted for a custom Versace look featuring a white tuxedo jacket and black trousers.

The couple attended the awards because Dwyane Wade served as an executive producer on "The Barber of Little Rock," which was nominated in the Best Documentary Short category. It was the first time the NBA legend attended the Oscars as a nominee.

Look at the photos of Union and Wade below:

A close-up of Gabrielle Union in her Oscars outfit reveals a stunning display of crystals

Gabrielle Union's outfit features matching Carolina Herrera crystal-embellished items

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union pose for an adorable photo with their Oscars outfits

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union show off their stunning Oscars outfits

Dwyane Wade talks about being a father

Wade is the father of four children: Zaire, who is 22, Zaya, who is 16, Xavier, who is 10, and Kaavia, who is five. He is also the legal guardian of his nephew, 21-year-old Dahveon Morris.

In an interview with TODAY.com, Wade expressed his joy in spending time with his daughter.

"We dance. We sing. We play Barbie all the time. We do all the princess things. I actually let her put makeup on me, whatever she wants to do. I'm that dad," he said.

Wade also expressed how his outlook on life changed after dedicating more time to his children.

"I'm in love with my kids. To me, nothing comes before them in that space. And so I'm trying to show how much I'm in love with them and how this is going to allow them to be able to grow and evolve and be successful."

In 2020, Zaya came out as transgender at the age of 12. Wade expressed that his family fully supported her throughout the process.

"I was blessed with Zaya [as a daughter], but I got Zaya at 12," he said. "In terms of a father-daughter connection, I got that later with Zaya. But with Kaavia, it's been from birth, and she's so different than Zaya. It's not even close."