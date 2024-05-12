In Photos: Dwyane Wade takes daughter Kaavia to Golf course in adorable father-daughter day out

Dwyane Wade has accomplished everything basketball had to offer: 3-time NBA champion, 13-time NBA All-Star and an all-time great shooting guard. His love for the game of basketball knows no bounds, however, not a lot of fans are aware of how much the Miami Heat legend enjoys teeing it up.

The avid golfer has even involved his daughter in the sport. Recently, Wade and his daughter Kaavia have been spotted enjoying some quality time together on the golf course.

When not building his off-field repertoire, Dwayne Wade loves to involve himself in the game of golf with his friends. And currently, the Miami Heat legend is trying to get his daughter to explore his golfing talents just like him.

Dressed casually, Wade opted a matching grey polo shirt and shorts from his own Way of Wade brand. He completed the outfit with his signature Li-Ning shoes. In contrast to Dad's sporty attire, Kaavia went for a cute look in a light blue dress with asymmetrical shoulders.

In one sweet video, Wade was seen carefully spraying sunscreen onto Kaavia's arms and legs before they ventured onto the golf range.

In another video, Kaavia can be seen hitting the hole-in-one from very close. In the background, a proud Wade laughed and said, "Good job!"

Furthermore, Wade posted some extra photos to give us a glimpse into their father-daughter day out on his Instagram Stories.

The outing seemed to be a well-deserved break for Wade after a whirlwind week. He attended the Met Gala with his wife Gabrielle Union and then joined the festivities at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival, the biggest comedy event of the year in Los Angeles.

Dwyane Wade makes a dream shot at Pebble Beach

Following his Hall of Fame NBA career, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade fulfilled a golfer's dream in September 2023, sinking his first-ever hole-in-one at the iconic 7th hole at Pebble Beach.

True to his shooting guard spirit, the 6'4" Wade celebrated in style. He sprinted up a nearby hill, only to race back down and revel in the moment with his group of friends

"My first hole-in-one baby, at Pebble Beach!" he exclaimed. "Been waiting for this one for three years! That's what I'm talking about!"

Elated by his accomplishment, Wade took to social media to share the incredible feat, drawing a wave of congratulations from fellow athletes and celebrities like LeBron James, Usher, and more.