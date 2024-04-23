In Photos: Dwyane Wade throws epic 420 feast with star-studded guest list ft. Seth Green, Karrueche & more

NBA legend Dwyane Wade hosted his annual 'High Dining' dinner along with the cannabis company, Jeeter, in honor of 420 - April 20th. The three-course feast featured a star-studded guest list that included Seth Green, Karrueche, Zachary Levi, Jay Ellis, Freddie Prinze Jr, Nazanin Mandi, Jozzy, and Armani White.

Dwyane Wade is a board member of Jeeter, and together with the brand, they have made a custom of celebrating the cannabis symbolic date with the 420 'High Dining' annual dinner festivities.

Wade with the founder of Jeeter - Sebastian Solano

The 420 'High Dining' Event

Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union, took up the role of assistant to magician Kevin Li during his performance during the evening. The event also included performances by Grammy-nominated Skip Marley, grandson of cannabis icon Bob Marley.

Skip Marley performing at the 420 'High Dining' event

While high on cannabis during the event, Dwyane Wade took to Instagram to share peaks of the event as well as to indicate his level of high. Wade's Instagram shares showed the three-time NBA champion having a blast with his wife and revealed that they were so high that a giraffe statue looked real to them.

Dwyane Wade recently launched his own cannabis brand

Along with his involvement with the cannabis brand Jeeter, the former Miami Heat star also developed his cannabis brand, 'Hall Of Flame', in partnership with Jeeter. Dwyane Wade launched his cannabis brand shortly after his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on August 12, 2023.

“Hall of Flame celebrates this milestone and is a salute to who I was as a basketball player, who I am today, and who I will become,” said Wade.

Wade collaborated with Jeeter two years ago and had a partnership with the brand. They collaborated to make a limited-edition cannabis line that has three exclusive strains, which feature the 13-time All-Star's photographic memoir called 'Dwyane'.

"Commemorating Wade’s 16-year memorable basketball career, and his induction to the Hall of Fame, Jeeter is proud to present the limited edition 'Hall of Flame' boutique drop," the website stated. "This exclusive collaboration includes 3 Jeeter baby cannons, featuring 3 exclusive strains hand selected by Wade himself."

The Hall Of Flame box mimics a basketball in a full-grain faux leather design and contains the three exclusive strains as a bode to the three championships won by Wade in his NBA career.

According to Forbes, the Hall Of Flame box has a maximum retail price of $80 and will be available to adults in three legal cammanos markets in the US: California, Arizona, and Michigan.

