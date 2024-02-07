In Photos: First images of Devin Booker's Nike Book 1 Mirage colorway sneaker released

Devin Booker continues to play at an elite level, making his upcoming release of the Nike Book 1 arrive at the best possible time.

In promotion and support of his first signature shoe, the Phoenix Suns' X account uploaded pictures of the "Mirage" colorway being worn by the four-time NBA All-Star. The shoes are set to drop on Feb. 17, 2024, on SNKRS and select Nike Basketball retailers.

Compared to the all-orange colorway that debuted in December 2023 at Art Basel Miami, this new colorway features a fusion of grey and cream colors. Placed at the flap of the shoe is the word "Book," which is a nickname placed on Devin Booker and also the name of the Nike sneakers.

The shoe is composed of a Cushlon 2.0 foam midsole with a rigid TPU sidewall that provides additional support. Devin Booker's Nike Book 1 also includes a Nike Zoom Air bag located in the heel.

The Phoenix Suns guard talked about the design philosophy behind the sneakers with the intended goal of merging "lifestyle and performance worlds," as per Nike.

"Early on, we landed on the phrase 'future classic,'" Booker said. "At the beginning of the design process, we landed on the idea of the shoe combining lifestyle and performance worlds. The goal was to create something that would be timeless."

Based on how the shoe looks, the Nike Book 1 showcases an excellent look at what happens when futuristic tech inside the sneakers is combined with a classic and retro look for basketball shoes.

Devin Booker talked about the new Nike commercial and the upcoming release of the Book 1

Following the promotional video released by Nike for the Book 1, Devin Booker feels relieved and excited that everything is finally falling into place with his first signature shoe nearing its arrival in retail stores, as per PHNX Sports.

"Just seeing everything come to life, you know, this is all new to the world" Booker said, "but you know, it's been two years of preparation and thinking and collaborating. You know with, my favorite brand of all time. It's been a pleasure being a part of it. ... Just every kid's dream, especially with the brand Nike."

It's always a special moment for any NBA athlete when their first signature shoe is finally available for the public market to purchase. Nike's video advertisement of the sneakers also helps in this by including cameos from iconic Nike footwear designer Wilson Smith with Nike Basketball athletes Kevin Durant, Diana Taurasi and Shawn Merion.

The process has been rocky, following the limited release of the all-orange colorway at 500 pairs back in December 2023. However, NBA and sneaker fans are finally close to landing themselves a pair of the Nike Book 1. Devin Booker's first signature shoe is priced at $140.

