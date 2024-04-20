IN PHOTOS: First look as Anthony Edwards takes flight in new AE 1 low for playoffs

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards may debut his new AE1s against the Phoenix Suns in the playoffs tonight. Edwards and Adidas shared on Instagram a sneak peek of the upcoming AE1 lows.

Nice Kicks also posted a few images of Anthony Edwards' low-top model on Instagram.

"Anthony Edwards and adidas have officially unveiled the AE 1 Low"

"Edwards is set to debut the shoe during the NBA Playoffs"

Sneakernews announced on X when Anthony Edwards' AE1 low will hit retail stores.

"First look at the adidas AE1 Low"

"Anthony Edwards and adidas Basketball just revealed the low version for Summer 2024. Are you a fan"

Adidas released Anthony Edwards' signature model in mid-cut form last year. This time, Edwards will be balling out on low-top AE1s in a black-pink/rose colorway.

The overall design stays the same, except that it is now much lower-cut for better movement. Though this new low-cut version of Anthony Edwards' kicks may lack ankle support, the modest weight decrease will aid Edwards' explosiveness on the court.

The AE1 low still sports a breathable foam cage, a unique aesthetic on this Adidas silhouette. This new version of Anthony Edwards' sneakers is a welcome change for his fans and sneakerheads who rock the three-stripes brand.

Different colorways of Edwards' low-top model could be in the works for future releases. Adidas is still mum on its exact official release date, the teaser on their social media accounts could certainly increase the clamor for Anthony Edwards' AE1 lows.

The third-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to advance in the second round of the playoffs versus the sixth-seeded Phoenix Suns tonight.

Austin Rivers predicts Anthony Edwards' future in the NBA

Anthony Edwards had time to answer some questions from the media before the playoffs. In a video posted by Clutchpoints on X (formerly Twitter), Edwards was a recent guest on ESPN's NBA Today on April 19, along with Austin Rivers.

The Timberwolves forward was asked how far Edwards' success rate in the NBA is between now and the future.

"I'm about at, probably, like 40 percent right now," said Edwards. "I'm not touching my prime yet. I'm going into year four."

Then fellow guest Austin Rivers chimed in and predicted his future in the NBA.

"I think we’re [two or three years] away from you being the best basketball player in the NBA," Rivers said.

Anthony Edwards quickly agreed with Rivers' forecast for his NBA career.

"Yeah, I 100% agree with [you] for sure," Edwards said in agreement.

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves are on a bid for a playoff run this season. Advancing to the second round has been elusive for Minnesota since last year. They lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs last season.

Edwards and company are looking to get over that hump and vie for a spot in the second round of the playoffs. Going up against a team like the Phoenix Suns could be a major obstacle for Minnesota this year.

