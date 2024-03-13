IN PHOTOS: First look at James Harden's latest Adidas Vol 8 “Dragon Boat Festival”

Despite a slow start to the season, James Harden has proven to be a valuable addition to the LA Clippers. It all makes the timing of his Adidas Volume 8 shoes better, considering the kind of production he is putting up with his new team. Interestingly, the first look of the "Dragon Boat Festival" colorway of the sneakers is out now.

James Harden has a strong connection to China, considering the number of basketball and promotional tours he has done in the country alongside Adidas. Additionally, he also has a strong fanbase within the basketball community there.

The new hue combines white, gold, red and silver across the sneakers as a tribute to the colors often seen in China. The sneakers also include a Chinese gold tassel tied to one of the tabs. Compared to the other hues of his new signature sneakers, this is one of the most visually stunning and distinctive.

The specific release date of the 'Dragon Boat Festival' variant is yet to be announced; however, the post does state that it will be "China Exclusive."

The James Harden Adidas Volume 8 sneakers were originally released on Feb. 23, 2024, with a retail price of $160.

James Harden talked about his Adidas Volume 8 sneakers

Looking over the NBA athletes who have worked with Adidas over the years, James Harden is one of the staple faces when it comes to pushing the popularity and credibility of the popular shoe brand.

Before the release of his Adidas Volume 8 shoes, the LA Clippers star released a statement about the vision for his new signature sneakers.

"I want people to recognize my shoes from a mile away," Harden said.

The shoes' aesthetic matched that vision, especially compared to other athlete sneakers on the market right now. Adidas has always been known for releasing shoes with creative and striking designs to make each one stand out to the normal eye.

Aside from the shoes' utilization of a textile upper, rubber outsole and BOOST midsole, its full-length JETBOOST is the tech that gets the most shine and marketing.

Enhancing the performance and comfortability of the wearer, Adidas' JETBOOST system is capable of doing both without compromising the look of the shoes.

This has been a popular and celebrated shoe tech from Adidas, which has seen the brand use it with its other sneakers available.

Due to the overwhelmingly positive reception of James Harden's latest signature shoes with Adidas, new colorways will continue to be unveiled as demand increases. Interestingly, Harden described his basketball shoes as the best ones out there and so far, they are shaping up to be.