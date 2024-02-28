IN PHOTOS: First look at Kevin Durant's latest signature shoe Nike KD 17.

Kevin Durant has one of the longest running signature lines in the game. He and Nike have been partners for years and continue to release new editions of his KD shoes. Photos surfaced online of the latest edition of the signature shoe, the KD 17. Let’s take a look at the sneak peek.

Nike and Kevin Durant’s latest collaboration is the KD 17, which may release later in the season. Durant’s shoes usually debut late in the season and he wears the new editions during his playoff run.

Sneaker sites predicted an April 2024 release for the KD 17. There is no announced retail price tag yet. KD 16s currently sell between $99-$160 on the Nike site.

The KD 17 offers a departure from recent shoes. The upper combines a newlook with some 90s vintage touches. The shoes seem similar to Nike Air Max Plus with the ribbed waving exterior cage laid over the upper. The shoes give off a lava lamp vibe.

The midsole is on the slightly thicker side. The editions shown in the first-look pictures display an orange, white and light blue colorway. The oranges reflect the Suns colors and the bright sunsets of the Arizona skies.

The colors also oddly reflect Durant’s old team the OKC Thunder. No word if this was intentional by Nike.

Durant’s signature shoes have been a go-to for ballers for years. They often provide a bit more stability than most low top basketball shoes without being too bulky.

Kevin Durant’s lifetime Nike deal

Kevin Durant is one of the very select athletes who inked a lifetime deal with the major Oregon-based sportswear brand. He and Nike have been partners since he debuted as a rookie in the NBA in 2007.

Durant and Nike locked up the lifetime deal in April 2023. He is the third basketball player to get a lifetime deal with the company, behind LeBron James and Michael Jordan. Soccer superstar Christiano Ronaldo also has a lifetime deal that he signed in 2016.

There were no financial details released about the deal. James’ deal was reported to be worth $1 billion. Durant’s deal is estimated to be worth $300 million.

Durant also does off-court work with Nike. He supports a youth basketball program that is sponsored by Nike. The company also assists his Durant Family Foundation and works with him during his global ambassador trips. He often travels around the world to basketball camps and events in partnership with NIke.

Kevin Durant has released 16 signature shoes with the brand. He also has released secondary shoes with Nike known as KD Trey 5s. They are usually released at a cheaper price point than the signature KD shoes.