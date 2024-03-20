IN PHOTOS: First look at LeBron James' Nike LeBron 4 'Eggplant' colorway

Over the course of his 21-year career, LeBron James has released a plethora of signature basketball sneakers. Last year, he released his 21st signature shoe with Nike, aptly called the LeBron 21.

This year, he is coming out with a new design, but it isn't for a new pair. Instead, it is a new colorway for a LeBron sneaker that has been out for a while.

The shoe in question is the LeBron 4, originally released in 2006. This particular sneaker was redesigned with a new colorway and has been given the name 'Eggplant.'

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans who want to grab a pair of LeBron James' redesigned LeBron 4s will have to wait until summer later this year. This shoe will have a price tag of $250 (per Bleacher Report Kicks). The shoe should be available at Nike's official stores and other trusted retailers upon release.

There is also a rumor that the Nike LeBron 22 could be released later this year, so there is more to look forward to regarding the four-time MVP and the sneaker department in 2024.

LeBron James' podcast debuts to much fanfare

If an NBA player has what it takes to break the internet, it's LeBron James and he almost did that when he announced that he was co-hosting his very own podcast.

After it was announced that the LA Lakers star was doing this, tons of hoops fans were immediately hyped. Many were excited to hear the in-depth discussions that the pair were going to have about the game of basketball.

The podcast, 'Mind the Game,' is co-hosted by 15-year NBA veteran turned analyst JJ Redick. In their debut episode, LeBron and Redick delivered on what they promised by providing an in-depth analysis of the game of basketball.

The new duo dissected several aspects of basketball in a way that would have any hoops enthusiast who wants to learn more about the game salivating, all while sipping on some wine. James and Redick displayed how deep their basketball IQ was as well as their dedication to the game.

So far, their debut episode already has 1,560,882 views on YouTube and the channel has over 200,000 subscribers. 'Mind the Game' promises to release a brand new episode every week and each episode will take a deep dive similar to their debut one.