IN PHOTOS: First look at Steph Curry’s latest Under Armour PE – The Curry 4 FloTro ‘Underrated’.

The latest Steph Curry sneakers have been teased online. The newest colorway in the Curry 4 FloTro line is another edition in Curry’s signature shoe line with Under Armour. These are retros going back to one of Curry’s earlier models with Under Armour.

The latest versions of these retro shoes feature a white and dark gray color scheme. They boast a white upper with matching laces. The midline of the shoe is a two-toned gray that gradually fades into white. The laces come in white with a dark gray lining. These shoes are designed as high-tops, providing better support for your ankles.

The future release marks another edition of the Curry 4 re-releases. The colorway is nicknamed "Underrated.” This is a reference to the beginning of Curry’s career, when he was often overlooked and dismissed as too small to be a star in the NBA.

Retail price of Under Armour Steph Curry PE Underrated and more details

Steph Curry fans cannot purchase the “Underrated” colorway yet. However, there are plenty of other editions of the Curry 4 that are available for purchase.

On the official Under Armour site, the original Curry 4 high-top retros retail for $150. They are available in two colorways. One is a bright, electric blue and the other is a muted, darker gold tone.

The official site also sells the low-top edition of the Curry 4 FloTro. The shoes are available in a bright red and pink colorway and retail for $130. There is also a newly released colorway of the low-tops. They come in a beige, dark brown and white colorway. Those also retail for $130.

Plenty of newer editions of Steph Curry's signature shoe are available online. The newest line is the Curry 11s. Under Armour just dropped a new colorway of the 11 lows. The gold and blue editions are nicknamed “Championship Mindset,” a reflection of the drive Curry has to push for nothing less than another NBA championship when he takes the floor. The “Championship Mindset” retails for $160.

Curry also released a new high-top model featuring FloTro technology. A purple and black high-top edition of the Curry Spawn FloTro shoes dropped on Under Armour. The high-top retails for $130.

Under Armour is launching the first-ever shoe designed for the NBA legend. The Curry 1 Retro "Dub Nation" shoes are available on the official website for $15. They feature a white upper and blue and yellow accents that match the Golden State Warriors uniforms.

They feature the original Steph Curry “SC” logo. They also feature much larger Under Armour logos along the sides of the shoes. Steph Curry now has his own brand and logo underneath the Under Armour brand.

