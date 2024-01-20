In Photos: First looks of Anthony Edwards’ Adidas AE 1 All-Star Weekend colorway shoes

The amply hyped Adidas AE 1 from the signature shoe line of Anthony Edwards has been teased yet again. This time the AE 1 has surfaced in a relatively unique color compared to the earlier releases.

The buzz for the All-Star game, which will be on Feb. 18, is building and the latest Adidas AE 1 colorway added blitz to the anticipation.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The latest iteration of the Adidas AE1, known as the "ASG" edition, delivers a truly striking aesthetic makeover, perfectly timed for the upcoming All-Star game. The vibrant version of the signature sneaker boasts a remarkable purple-and-gold color shift, elevating its visual appeal.

While maintaining a black canvas upper, the textured TPU overlay has been artistically enhanced, presenting a sense of sophistication and elite style.

Expand Tweet

Designed to help Anthony Edwards maintain optimal performance, the AE1 "ASG" incorporates a BOOST cushioning system for enhanced comfort during extended play. This is coupled with strategic ventilation to support endurance on the court.

In addition to the performance-focused features, the Adidas AE1 "ASG" showcases the brand's iconic logo in a neon hue on the backstay, accented by a convenient pull tab.

Its futuristic split tongue bears the Anthony Edwards logo in a corresponding neon color, demonstrating a blend of modern design and personal branding. With the pricing details yet to be disclosed, the new "ASG" edition holds the promise of being a worthy addition to the celebrated AE1 line, potentially maintaining affordability in line with previous releases, priced at $120.

With more colorways to come, Anthony Edwards packed a new AE 1 colorway

Anthony Edwards got the crowd's attention during the Minnesota Timberwolves' recent game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Featuring a white TPU cage and outsole, "Ant-Man" hit the wood court in the Adidas AE 1 'Best of Adi' colorway.

Expand Tweet

The pair of unreleased colorways combines a black textile upper with aurora green laces and branding. Following a quick sell-out of the original release in December 2023, this new colorway has generated anticipation for a potential general release, though there's no official word from Adidas on its availability.

In addition to the 'Best of Adi' colorway, Adidas is set to release another eye-catching Timberwolves-inspired colorway called the Adidas AE 1 'New Wave.' Scheduled to drop on January 25, this blue and black iteration will be available for purchase at $120 in adult sizes on the Adidas website.

Both colorways have contributed to a compelling narrative around the sneaker line with futuristic designs and a wide craze for the same among the sneakerheads, all thanks to the strong marketing campaign from Adidas that resonates with fans.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!