In Photos: Giannis Antetokounmpo locks down James Goldstein & Alex Antetokounmpo for Flex Power commercial shoot

Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared in a commercial shoot with his younger brother and NBA superfan James Goldstein. The shoot was an advertisement for Flex Power, a pain-relieving product.

The shoot shows Giannis locking down both Alex Antetokounmpo and Goldstein. While the younger Antetokunmpo might be able to make a couple of baskets over Giannis, the 83-year-old Goldstein does not stand much of a chance.

James Goldstein is a passionate NBA fan who attends a large number of NBA games, typically sitting courtside. He is present for many home games for the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's eventful summer continues

The shoot is a continuation of a busy off-season for Giannis Anteokounmpo. He hit the news earlier this month when reports emerged alluding he might not be signing a contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks.

In an interview, Giannis said he was not planning on signing a contract extension until he's comfortable knowing the Milwaukee Bucks organization will continue to get better and keep on competing for a championship.

The news had the NBA in an uproar, with many analysts making predictions on where he might end up if he did not re-sign with the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo will be entering the third season of a five-year $228 million contract.

The seven-time All-Star led the Bucks to their first NBA championship in fifty years in 2021. However, the last two years have been disappointing with the Bucks getting eliminated in the second round both times.

The Bucks fired Coach Mike Budenholzer and hired Adrian Griffin, making him the 17th coach in Bucks history. During the interview, Giannis said he is waiting to see how everything works out with the new coaching team before signing a long-term deal.

While Giannis Antetokounmpo shared his desire to remain with the Bucks franchise his entire career, he said winning the title overpowered that desire. The Bucks had the best regular season last year 58-24. Unfortunately, their regular season form did not translate into the playoffs.

The lack of playoff success was largely blamed on the lack of team cohesion due to a lengthy absence from their star forward Khris Middleton. Middleton was dealing with injuries throughout the season. He sat out the first 20 games of the 2022-2023 season while he was recovering from offseason wrist surgery.

We will have to wait and see if a motivated Giannis Antetokounmpo, a healthy Middleton and an organization focused on winning will be enough to get the Bucks past the second round this upcoming season.