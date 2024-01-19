IN PHOTOS: Inside Dwyane Wade's 42nd birthday bash with A-list pals ft. Rick Ross & more

Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade celebrated his 42nd birthday. Along with completing another great year after his illustrious career as an athlete, he has more than one reason to celebrate. After getting an accredited nomination into the Naismith Basketball Memorial Hall of Fame, Wade got a special place in the Heat's greats.

Wade shared his cheerful spirit on his special day on his Instagram account. He posted some images along with the rapper Rick Ross and his family. The celebration night was graced by the presence of his children, parents and his wife, Gabrielle Union. Udonis Haslem, a revered Miami Heat legend and Wade's teammate during their triumphant championship runs, also joined the festivities.

Wade captioned his birthday post:

"Celebrated my Jackie Robinson year in Miami with family and friends! Year 42!"

However, his caption had a special mention for a former athlete. He paid homage to the pioneering African-American MLB player Jackie Robinson, who donned the number 42 on his jersey.

Dwyane Wade received a special mention from his wife

Dwyane Wade received a touching tribute from his wife, Gabrielle Union, on his 42nd birthday. Union took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post. It featured a montage of significant moments from Wade's illustrious NBA career intertwined with touching clips from their life together.

The video was accompanied by I Found Love (Cindy’s Song) by BeBe & CeCe Winans, adding an emotional depth to the tribute.

Union also wrote beautiful lines for her husband in the caption.

“You are a gift to me, your family and everyone you encounter. Your purpose is rooted in the divine. May the blessings on blessings rain down on you. Love you Bay 🥂to 42” Union wrote.

Dwyane Wade acknowledged the message with an equally loved response. He wrote:

“This was beautiful! Thank you my love”

The exchange showcased the genuine love and connection between the couple, resonating with their public image as a devoted and caring couple. Union and Wade are active on social media and openly advocate for various social causes, including the trans community.

