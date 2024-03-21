Since retiring from basketball in 2019, Dwyane Wade has been enjoying his time with his wife, Gabrielle Union, and family. In a recent post, the couple checked in at Los Cabos in Mexico at the luxurious hotel, Nobu Hotel, which is owned by Hollywood legend Robert De Niro.

Looking to spend some quality time, Union captioned the post:

"Reset, Restore, Renew… the perfect mini vacay @nobuloscabos"

The pair spent time walking by the beach and dipping in the alluring swimming pool.

The Nobu Hotel is owned by the trio of chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Meir Teper and Robert De Niro. They have a total of 19 hotels around the world in locations such as the USA, Mexico and the Philippines. They also have plans to expand to other international cities like Abu Dhabi, Hamburg, Bangkok and Madrid, to name a few.

Dwyane Wade has an estimated net worth of $170 million while Gabrielle Union is at $40 million (via Celebrity Net Worth). Wade has two kids with ex-wife Siovaughn Funches, one with Aja Metoyer, one with Gabrielle Union and he is also the guardian for his nephew, Dahveon Morris.

Miami Heat set to unveil Dwyane Wade this year

As Dwyane Wade rests on his laurels and spends time with his family, he is set to be honored by the Miami Heat with a bronze statue at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The statue is set to be unveiled by the fall of 2024.

The former Marquette Golden Eagle was selected fifth overall in the stacked 2003 NBA draft by the Miami Heat. Delivering the franchise's first NBA championship in 2006 with Shaquille O'Neal and Alonzo Mourning, he won two more with LeBron James and Chris Bosh during the ''Heatles' era in 2012 and 2013.

In 15 seasons with the Miami Heat, Wade played a total of 948 regular season games, averaging 22.7 points, 5.6 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. He also appeared in 177 playoff games for the Heat going for an average of 22.6 points, 5,3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.

Dwyane Wade was also a 13-time NBA All-Star, a scoring champion in 2009 and part of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team. In his post-basketball career, Wade has been a basketball analyst for TNT.