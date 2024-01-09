IN PHOTOS: Ja Morant x Nike - LSU basketball team gets its own signature Ja 1 sneakers

The Ja Morant-Nike partnership has seen some ups and downs. However, the massive sportswear brand has continued to pursue Morant and pushed forward his first signature shoe line. Morant’s Ja 1 basketball shoes are best-sellers. Morant and Nike have found a new collab and home for the signature shoe.

Working with Nike, Morant created three different purple and yellow custom colorways for the LSU college basketball team. In a video posted online, the LSU team was seen unboxing the shoes.

LSU will wear the shoes in games this season. LSU is 9-5 and unranked so far this season.

Morant did not attend LSU. He played at Murray State. However, while at Murray State, he was coached by Matt McMahon.

McMahon now coaches at LSU, which is likely why Morant is collaborating with the university’s team despite not playing there. It also serves as a branding opportunity for Morant’s shoes. LSU plays on the conference level and sports one of the biggest athletic departments in the nation.

The shoes are reminiscent of Lakers colorways or Kobes. The photos are given below.

Ja Morant tweets a cryptic message

Ja Morant replied to an account on X with an unusual message at 1 a.m. CT on Tuesday.

“Just waiting for the sun to come out,” Morant wrote.

The account had tweeted “Same God Bro” in response to a 2019 tweet from Morant that read, “God, I know you got me.”

The tweet chain is cryptic. Morant may be expressing some of his emotions after facing recent hard times in the NBA.

Morant has an underlying labral tear in his right shoulder after he got injured in practice. On Monday, medical exams determined that he would need season-ending surgery to repair the tear.

This was just another blow for Morant. He was suspended for the first 25 games of the season after his multiple gun-related incidents last season. His conduct was deemed detrimental to the league, forcing him to step away from the team. The Grizzlies struggled mightily without him and were one of the worst teams in the West.

Morant added a spark and guided the Grizzlies to a 6-3 record. Memphis is 7-20 without their superstar.

It will be an uphill battle for the Grizzlies for the rest of the season. They have struggled with other injuries and have been without starting center Steven Adams all season.