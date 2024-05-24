IN PHOTOS: Jaden McDaniels' girlfriend Allison Audrey cradles her baby bump in stylish white dress as she hosts lavish baby shower

Jaden McDaniels’ girlfriend, Allison Audrey, cradled her baby bump as she celebrated with friends and family at her baby shower over the weekend. She was surrounded by blue and white balloons as she posed for photos with family and friends.

The former Georgia State University women's basketball player, who is expecting their first child with boyfriend Jaden McDaniels, showed off her bump in a slinky white maxi dress for the event.

The mom-to-be Allison styled her long tresses in neat waves from a center parting. She added inches to her frame in a pair of pointed-toe heels. Keeping in the blue theme, Allison toted her belongings around in a blue Chanel handbag and accessorized with a pendant watch.

The table featured a photo of the two, several bouquets and a large welcome board that greeted the guests with the message, “Welcome to Allison and Jaden's baby shower.”

Sharing glimpses from the event with her 153k Instagram followers along with several photos, Allison wrote in a caption:

"Baby shower was a success!!! I was convinced to have one and so happy I did because it was amazing 💫 appreciate everyone who came out, recap video coming soon”.

Since announcing her pregnancy in April, Allison has been showering her social media accounts with plenty of photos chronicling her journey to motherhood. Later, it was confirmed that she was due to welcome a boy.

Jaden McDaniels’ girlfriend, Allison Audrey, responds to a fan after Timberwolves Game 7 win against the Nuggets

While Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Edwards, and Timberwolves' other players have been grabbing headlines, Jaden McDaniels' brilliant playoff campaign has passed slightly under the radar.

The 23-year-old has been a revelation in Minnesota and his performance, particularly during the series against the Denver Nuggets, has typified his campaign so far.

McDaniels was the difference-maker in the Game 7 victory over the Denver Nuggets on May 20. He played 40 minutes, tallying 23 points, six rebounds and one assist.

Following the victory, a fan took to social media to acknowledge the contributions of both Edwards and McDaniels, saying:

"We won Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels was massive. That matters. Not points.”

McDaniels' girlfriend then jokingly chimed in, acknowledging the fan's praise while also mentioning the fickle nature of some fans who might call for trades based solely on scoring.

“Yall sure do be ready to trade him when he doesn’t get to score a lot. lol so happy the team won! Goodnight!”

McDaniels has always been a player for the big occasion, but this playoff campaign feels like a coming-of-age and significant step toward becoming an elite-level player.