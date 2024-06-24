In Photos: Jalen Brunson flaunts scintillating $17,500 Rolex GMT Master II at Fever vs Sky Game

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson was in attendance during the Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky game on Sunday at the Wintrust Arena. Brunson, who spent his teenage years in Chicago, was back at home to watch some exciting WNBA action. He was also flaunting his $17,500 Rolex on his left wrist.

In the photo below, Brunson was at courtside to watch the Sky take down the Fever 88-87 in one of the most entertaining WNBA games of the season. Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese put on a show, but it was Chicago that came out on top to snap Indiana's four-game winning streak.

Brunson was wearing a Rolex GMT Master II Batgirl on Jubilee 2021 watch during the game. It is currently priced at $17,500 by Pristine Watch Guy.

Jalen Brunson grew up in the northern Chicago suburb of Lincolnshire, playing high school basketball at Stevenson before going to Villanova. Brunson won two NCAA championships with the Wildcats and was drafted 33rd overall by the Dallas Mavericks in 2018.

In addition to the New York Knicks star, the Sky-Fever game was attended by other personalities such as Chance the Rapper, "Ted Lasso" actor Jason Sudeikis, rapper Lil Durk and the legendary Sheryl Swoopes.

Angel Reese, who had 25 points and 16 rebounds in the win over Indiana, had this to say with all the celebrities in the house to watch them play:

"It's good for the game, good for women's basketball, but also good for women's sports. You see NBA players, rappers, legends that have played in the league for a great long time come out and show support, so you know everybody's watching right now. I think it's one of the most important times right now. We just continue to keep putting on, I think both teams tonight did an amazing job putting on a show, and it was fun. I had a great time. I'm sure the other team had a great time, so I'm just happy we won tonight," Reese said. [H/T Bleacher Report]

Jalen Brunson recovering from a broken hand suffered in the playoffs

Jalen Brunson is recovering from a broken hand suffered in the playoffs. (Photo: IMAGN)

Jalen Brunson's historic playoff run ended in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Brunson suffered a broken left hand in the third quarter and was unable to play through the injury. It didn't matter because the Indiana Pacers were in control from the get-go.

The New York Knicks announced on May 21 that Brunson underwent surgery to repair the damage on his left hand. He is set to be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks, which means he's close to getting cleared.

Brunson is not part of Team USA's roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics, so he'll have some time to focus on his game and possibly enjoy the vacation as the Knicks are expected to be busy in the free agent and trade markets.