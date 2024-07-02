In Photos: James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights shows off her abs rocking matching green outfit and Adidas Vol.8 kicks

James Harden is entering the upcoming season coming off his brand new two-year $70 million deal with the Clippers. With the contract secured, Harden continues to spend some quality time with his girlfriend Paije Speights, who shared a recent update on her workout progress. Her Instagram stories showcased her abs alongside a matching green gym outfit with Harden's Adidas Vol. 8 sneakers.

Interestingly, Speights found her name trending on social media when she was the one who caught the wedding bouquet that led to the Clippers star's hilariously shocked reaction. It took place during Rajon Rondo's wedding that featured appearances from other NBA players such as Wizards' Kyle Kuzma and Magic's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

She also posted a question on her Instagram stories as she shared the progress she made with her ab workouts.

"she starting to like something ain't it?" Speights posted.

James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights shows ab progress (Instagram/front_paije)

James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights shares snap of green outfit with boyfriend's Adidas Vol. 8 shoes (Instagram/front_paije)

The "Luxuy Green" Vol. 8 colorway also made an appearance in her Instagram stories as it had the right look to complete her outfit.

James Harden's girlfriend shares pictures from Europe trip

Originally, the fashion designer confirmed his relationship with James Harden via Instagram on June 13. Interestingly, she also posted pics of herself alongside the 2018 MVP during their trip to Europe.

From the images shared, it looked as if the couple had a great time as they did some shopping together and even enjoyed the scenery from their boat. For all the pictures and videos that Paije Speights has uploaded on her social media, the former Rockets star has yet to do the same thing.

James Harden unveils latest colorway for his Adidas Vol. 8 shoe line

Harden's latest shoe line from Adidas has taken the sneaker world by storm with its intuitive design and incorporation of the latest hardware by the popular shoe brand. Since its release on Feb. 23, it has seen several kinds of colorways to cater to the preferences of fans.

Now, James Harden has unveiled the latest black and white colorway titled "After Hours." He shared it on his Instagram profile as it is now available on Adidas' website.

The latest colorway also includes a darkish blue look at the bottom of the shoe as it houses the same features of the Vol. 8 line. Additionally, the post garnered over 46,162 likes as fans have grown fond of this latest release.

Interestingly, it's not just fans who have worn Harden's shoes but also several NBA players as well. Thunders' Jalen Williams, Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr., Magic's Jalen Suggs, and even Harden's fellow Clippers teammate Ivica Zubac have all stepped on the basketball court with the same sneakers.

WNBA players Zia Cooke and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton have also joined in on the club.

