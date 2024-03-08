IN PHOTOS: James Harden's Houston restaurant Thirteen reopens in grand style after 5-month closure

James Harden still has ties to the city of Houston where he played for eight seasons. Harden recently reopened his restaurant named Thirteen in Houston. The upscale restaurant closed for five months to undergo renovations. Harden returned to the establishment to reopen the doors.

The dining room was completely renovated. Harden also hired a new chef to switch up the culinary offerings at Thirteen. There will be a completely new menu. The staff and decor were also changed.

The restaurant is located in the Midtown neighborhood of Houston. The menu offers a fusion of contemporary American and Japanese influences.

The reopening was a decadent event.

James Harden’s business ventures

James Harden has multiple endorsements. He also has other investments in his business portfolio aside from his restaurant in Houston.

Harden signed a 13-year deal with Adidas in 2015. The deal was worth more than $200 million. He has a signature shoe line with the apparel company.

In 2019, he became a partial owner in Houston’s pro soccer team the Houston Dynamo, who play in the MLS. He is also a minority owner of the women’s soccer team the Houston Dash, which play in the NWSL. His investment was worth $15 million at the time.

He even had a brand partnership with the candy company Trolli. The company made gummy candies featuring his trademark beard for a short period.

Harden was one of the primary investors in Body Armor, the sports drink company. He received a generous payout when Coca-Cola purchased the company.

He has deals with memorabilia companies including Panini and Autograph. He is sponsored by Therabody, which makes massage guns and other healthcare products.

Harden has also been a regular at Paris Fashion Week and has dabbled in the industry. He has a brand partnership with Saks Fifth Avenue and the luxury watchmaker Vanguart. He owns part of Mitchell & News, the vintage basketball clothing maker.

He was also a venture capitalist in Jackpot, helping raise $42 million in funding for the company. Jackpot is a leading platform in the online lottery sector.

Harden has plenty of money to invest after his lucrative basketball contracts. He has made $338.5 million in his 13 NBA seasons.

He is currently on a $35.6 million player option after opting into the final year of his deal with the Sixers before demanding a trade to the LA Clippers. He will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.