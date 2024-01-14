IN PHOTOS: Jayson Tatum debuts new Jumpman Tatum 2s colorway against Rockets

Jayson Tatum's signature Jumpman shoes the Tatum 2 were officially revealed on Christmas day 2023. JT's original Tatum 1s lasted for approximately eight months before launching his second signature shoe. Since revealing the new pair, Tatum has already been sporting the latest design in games. Fast forward to the present day, the Boston Celtics star debuted another new design.

During a game against the Houston Rockets on Saturday night, Jayson Tatum came out of the locker room sporting a player-exclusive design of his Tatum 2s. The colorway features three shades of brown, which resembles a look typically found in designer items.

Readers should take note that the pair Tatum wore against the Rockets is exclusive to him only. That means the brown colorway will unlikely be released when the Tatum 2s officially launch in stores.

When does Jayson Tatum's new Jumpman Tatum 2 come out?

Jumpman Tatum 2s

It's been nearly a year since Jayson Tatum officially became a part of the Jordan Brand family. Within eight months, the Boston Celtics star has already launched two signature shoes. His first pair launched back in April 2023 and came out with 13 unique designs. The Tatum 1s ranged from $90-$120 in Nike stores and other official retail shops.

After making its debut on Christmas Day 2023, the Tatum 2s are now being hyped up as JT is now sporting his latest pair in games. According to multiple sources, the Tatum 2s will launch on March 5, 2024, with two colorways known as "Vortex" and "Momma's Boy."

The "Vortex" colorway showcases a minty design with splashes of lime green, scarlet red, and bright orange on the sides and the soles. "Vortex" is a completely new design, unique to the Tatum 2.

As for the "Momma's Boy" colorway, it's making its second appearance in the Tatum shoe collection. "Momma's Boy" was Jayson Tatum's dedication to his mother for guiding him to become the man he is today. The inspirational design was initially player-exclusive; however, fans of the signature shoe should rejoice as "Momma's Boy" will launch in stores alongside the "Vortex" colorway.

According to Sneaker News, the Tatum 2s retail price will be $125. Nike and Jordan Brand are yet to make any official announcements, but the price range makes a lot of sense considering how the Tatum 1s typically sold for $120 a pair. More or less, fans can expect a variety of other designs to come out as the months go by.