IN PHOTOS: Jeremy Sochan chooses daring Westbrook's Air Jordan XX8 'Why Not?' for 100th game milestone

Spurs forward-guard Jeremy Sochan continues to improve in different facets of his game. Recently, the San Antonio Spurs forward played his 100th NBA game on Wednesday night against the OKC Thunder. For this milestone, Sochan rocked a pair of Russell Westbrook's Air Jordan XX8 "Why Not?"

Originally, the sneakers were released on June 8, 2013. It features Westbrook's staple saying "Why Not?" on both sides of the shoes. Its design includes a zipper, which acts as another layer of protection for the actual shoe inside the wrapping.

The colorway features orange and blue, with black accents on the shoe's sides and base. It dates back to Westbrook's time with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Additionally, the Jordan shoe brand logo may be found around the bottom of the footwear.

Jeremy Sochan has the support of Keldon Johnson and San Antonio Spurs teammates

Playing for a renowned NBA franchise such as the San Antonio Spurs comes with high expectations. Considering the team's history, upholding excellence remains a priority for them.

Jeremy Sochan being placed in the starting point guard position has raised some eyebrows from fans and the media.

However, Keldon Johnson and the rest of Sochan's San Antonio Spurs teammates remain confident in his capability as the team's floor general, as per Sports Illustrated's Jonah Kubicek.

"If you know Jeremy you know he's a confident person," Johnson said, "It's not like we need to reassure him. But we definitely have our fresh-air conversations, just telling him my opinion, his opinion, we bounce it off each other, we include [Devin Vassell], [Zach Collins], [Victor Wembanyama], it's kind of like a team thing."

"We're all behind him 100 percent," Johnson added. "I do feel like Jeremy is more than capable of being the point guard, he is our point guard right now and for the foreseeable future in my opinion. He's getting better and better each game, and you can see the confidence brewing and growing inside of him. I'm proud of him."

Compared to how his first year with the Spurs went down, his second-year production has seen promising improvements. Jeremy Sochan is averaging 11.3 points (43.4% shooting, including 37.2% from 3-point range), 5.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game this season.

His free-throw shooting has also stepped up to 78.4% efficiency, which is a huge jump from last season's 69.8% efficiency.

With Sochan slowly continuing to come into his own as the Spurs' starting point guard, the sky is the limit for him as he has the complete backing of his teammates alongside him.

